Mariners Power Past Thunder, 6-2

PORTLAND, ME - On the back of three power play goals, the Maine Mariners defeated the Adirondack Thunder 6-2 on Friday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. Zach Malatesta scored twice, Gabriel Chicoine and Alex Kile each posted three-point games, and Brad Arvanitis turned aside 40 shots to lift the Mariners to their second straight Friday home win against the division leaders.

After a scoreless opening period, the middle frame was highlighted by a trio of power play goals - the first two by Maine. Just :36 into the period, Jimmy Lambert's one-timer from the left side snuck through Jeremy Brodeur, giving the Mariners the first goal for the third game in a row. At 8:43, they doubled the lead on a slap shot from the left point by Zach Malatesta, making the power play 2/2. The Thunder power play struck back at 11:49 on a goal from Tristan Ashbrook, but Maine carried the one goal lead into the third.

The power play capitalized for the third time at 2:07 of the third when Chase Zieky shoveled a rebound off an Alex Kile shot past a sprawling Brodeur to put the Mariners up 3-1. Malatesta's second goal of the night at 10:29 stretched the lead to three, exiting the penalty box and ripping one home off a 2-on-1 break. Gabriel Chicoine notched his third assist of the game when he set up Brooklyn Kalmikov streaking down the left wing at 16:18, and making it 5-1 Maine with a glove side wrister. Ashbrook's second goal of the game brought the Thunder back to within three at 16:44 of the third, but it was far too little too late for Adirondack, which saw Kile seal the game with an empty netter at 18:45. Kile's goal was his 30th of the season, joining a group of just four ECHL players with 30 goals this season.

Brad Arvanitis turned aside 40 of 42 Adirondack shots to earn his 14th victory of the season. Brodeur stopped 34 of 39 in the loss to his former team.

The Mariners (24-26-7-0) continue the Three Dollar Deweys Threekend tomorrow night, hosting the Reading Royals at 6 PM. The "Battle of the Badges" Tournament will take place from 7 AM - 3 PM in the arena, with admission open to anyone holding a ticket to the Mariners game. The fifth annual Captain Joel Barnes Community Service Award will be handed out during the second intermission. The Threekend concludes on Sunday at 3 PM, also against Reading for St. Paddy's Day and Beacon's Birthday, presented by Oakhurst. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Mariners beer stein, courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard, and following the game is the final postgame open skate of the season. Single game tickets for all regular season home games are on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. More information on ticket packages and group discounts can be found by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office.

