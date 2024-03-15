Kansas City Defeats Rush on Friday Night
March 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(INDEPENDENCE, Mo.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, fell to the Kansas City Mavericks at Cable Dahmer Arena on Friday night, 8-3.
The Rush started strong, logging the first six shots of the game, however Kansas City struck first on a goal from Cade Borchardt. Borchardt's line owned the night as they accounted for six of the eight Maverick goals, while Borchardt himself scored three goals and added two assists.
Patrick Curry scored beyond the halfway mark in the period to extend the lead and then Cole Coskey tallied his first of two goals on the night to make it 3-0 Mavericks at intermission.
Exiting the break, Blake Bennett scored his first of two goals on the night. Bennett, who now has 28 goals on the season, set the Rush rookie goal-scoring record, surpassing Brett Gravelle who scored 27 in the 2021-22 season.
The Bennett goal didn't cut the deficit for long as 53 seconds later the Mavericks scored on back-to-back shots with Jeremy McKenna and Borchardt scoring.
However, Brett Davis scored on a rebound from a Keanu Yamamoto shot and made it 5-2. The goal marks the first for Davis as a member of the Rush.
Despite the deficit, Rapid City notched some impressive numbers - going 3-for-3 on the penalty kill and outshooting the Mavericks 41-24. Cale Morris stopped 38 for the Mavericks.
In the third period Borchardt completed his hat trick with Coskey and Nolan Walker joining the scoring. Bennett would also add his second of the night to complete passing Gravelle for the rookie scoring record.
After Kalamazoo defeated Allen, the Rush remain seven points out of the playoff picture, but have an elimination number of 19 points.
The Rush and Mavericks square off again tomorrow night at 5:05 p.m. from Cable Dahmer Arena. It will be the last meeting of the regular season between the two division rivals.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 15, 2024
- Maier Saves 39, Royals Derail Railers in Shootout, 2-1 - Reading Royals
- Americans Rally Late, But Fall Short 3-2 - Allen Americans
- Kansas City Defeats Rush on Friday Night - Rapid City Rush
- Cade Borchardt Records Mavericks' Seventh Hat Trick of the Season in an 8-3 Win - Kansas City Mavericks
- Lions Shut Out Steelheads - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Worcester Drops 2-1 Decision in Shootout to Reading - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Fall to Solar Bears in Overtime - South Carolina Stingrays
- Gauthier, Nailers Work Extra Time for 1-0 Shutout Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Heartlanders Head into OT Scoreless, Nailers Take It 1-0 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Mariners Power Past Thunder, 6-2 - Maine Mariners
- Swamp Rabbits Claw Back To Earn Point Against Walleye - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Thunder Fall to Mariners 6-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- Keenan Buries Game-Winner as Walleye Beat Swamp Rabbits in Overtime - Toledo Walleye
- Weeks Sets Fuel Franchise Shutout Record In 3-0 Win Over Tulsa - Indy Fuel
- Steelheads Shut Out For Fist Time This Season In 5-0 Loss At Trois-RiviÈres - Idaho Steelheads
- Thunder Fall to Mariners 6-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- K-Wings Down Americans, 3-2 - Kalamazoo Wings
- GAME REPORT: Fuel Shutout Oilers - Tulsa Oilers
- ECHL Transactions - March 15 - ECHL
- Brandon Halverson Recalled to AHL Syracuse; Solar Bears Sign William Lavalliere - Orlando Solar Bears
- Forward Blade Jenkins Loaned to Worcester - Worcester Railers HC
- Goaltender Mitchell Gibson Re-Assigned to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Notes: March 15 - Rush at Kansas City Mavericks - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: March 15 at Indy Fuel - Tulsa Oilers
- Guay, Pinard Have Three-Point Nights in Savannah's 6-3 Win over Atlanta - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Keaton Mastrodonato, Bryan Thomson, and Jake Murray Loaned to Idaho from Texas - Idaho Steelheads
- Mavericks Back on Home Ice Tonight against Rapid City - Kansas City Mavericks
- Preview: Royals Chase Playoff Spot In Friday Night Face-Off Against Railers - Reading Royals
- Gladiators Score the First Two Goals, But Surrender Six of Next Seven - Atlanta Gladiators
- Gladiators Score the First Two Goals, But Surrender Six of Next Seven in Loss - Atlanta Gladiators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.