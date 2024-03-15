Cade Borchardt Records Mavericks' Seventh Hat Trick of the Season in an 8-3 Win
March 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO. - Rookie Cade Borchardt recorded his first professional hat trick and the seventh Maverick hat trick of the season to cap an 8-3 win for the Mavericks over Rapid City on Friday night. The former Minnesota State-Mankato captain added two assists to the contest for his second five-point night of the season.
The seven hat tricks leads the ECHL this season.
Kansas City's victory was their 44th of the season, tying for the second-most victories in a single season in franchise history. It extended their division lead to 10 points over second-place Idaho with 13 games remaining in the regular season.
Cole Coskey added to the offense with two goals. It was his third two-goal game of the season.
Additionally, Patrick Curry scored a goal and added three assists to give him 70 points on the season. Curry is the third Mavericks skater during their tenure in the ECHL with 70 or more points in a single season.
