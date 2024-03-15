Maier Saves 39, Royals Derail Railers in Shootout, 2-1

March 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (25-27-5-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Worcester Railers (25-26-4-3) in a shootout, 2-1, on Friday, March 15th at DCU Center. Nolan Maier (14-14-3-2) earned the win in net with 39 saves on 40 shots faced through regulation and overtime. Goaltender John Muse (13-8-1-1) Worcester with 39 saves on 40 shots faced.

For a second-straight game, Reading scored the game's opening goal on a connection between Yvan Mongo and Joe Nardi. Mongo deflected a saucer pass from Nardi past Muse 10:58 into the game for his 14th goal of the season. Nardi earned his team-leading 26th assist and surpassed Matt Brown for the team lead in points with 40 while Powell Connor earned the secondary helper for a point in his professional debut.

In the middle frame, Railers defenseman Zsombor Garat sniped a shot from the middle of the left face-off circle over the glove of Maier to even the score, 1-1. Todd Goehring earned the lone helper on Garat's second goal of the season.

Neither team scored or converted on power plays through the entirety of the final frame. Maier and Muse combined for 26 saves in a scoreless third period to send the game to overtime. In the extra stanza, Maier turned aside two shots while Muse stopped six shots from Reading's offense to leave the game tied, 1-1, entering a shootout.

Jake Pivonka shot first for Worcester and was denied by Maier with a right pad save. Jake Bricknell shot first for Reading and put a shot off of Muse's pads that trickled across the goal line for a good goal. Maier denied Keeghan Howdeshell and Blade Jenkin's shots for Worcestr around a Jake Smith shootout attempt to seal Reading's third shootout win of the season (3-2).

The Royals continue their five-game road trip up north to the Maine Mariners at Cross Insurance Arena with games on Saturday, March 16th at 6:00 pm and Sunday, March 17th at 3:00 p.m.

The Royals return home for a three-game weekend series against the Railers opening on Friday, March 22nd at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. The home game features the Royals Motorsports Night including a pre-game block party with racing vehicles and happy hour from 6-7:00 p.m., presented by Schaeffer's Motorsports.

To order tickets, visit royalshockey.com/tickets

-

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.