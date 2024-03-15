Keenan Buries Game-Winner as Walleye Beat Swamp Rabbits in Overtime
March 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
GREENVILLE, SC - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 4-3 in overtime on Friday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
What Happened:
The Toledo Walleye continued the Southern road trip by starting a two-game set with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
John Lethemon made the start against his first pro team for the Walleye. Jacob Graves and Riley McCourt secured the blue line while Riley Sawchuk, Alexandre Doucet and Mitch Lewandowski fueled the Toledo raid.
Jacob Ingham defended the home net for the Swamp Rabbits. Max Martin and J.D. Greenway patrolled the defensive zone while Brett Kemp, Josh McKechney and Anthony Beauchamp staffed the Greenville attack.
The Walleye kicked off the action with a quick score as Doucet lit the lamp from Sawchuk at 1:48 to give the Walleye an early 1-0 lead.
The Fish got their first man-advantage as Ryan Francis was penalized for Tripping at 12:06. The Swamp Rabbits killed off the initial power play.
Toledo got their next power play chance at 12:06 when Lord-Anthony Grissom was sent to the Greenville penalty box for Elbowing. Greenville killed off the penalty once again.
The Swamp Rabbits received their first power play chance of the game at 14:58 when Conlan Keenan was caught Hooking at 14:58. The Walleye killed off the penalty.
The Walleye stretched the lead to 2-0 at 17:26 when Noah Prokop swiped the puck and buried an unassisted goal for the first of his professional career.
That wrapped the first frame with the Walleye leading the Swamp Rabbits 2-0.
The Walleye outshot the Swamp Rabbits 15-9 in the period. Toledo was 0/2 in the period on the power play while Greenville was 0/1.
The second period began with a Swamp Rabbits power play as Graves was called for Hooking at 0:21. The Walleye killed off the power play.
Greenville got their next power play chance at 7:13 when Graves was penalized for Cross-Checking.
The Walleye added on as Lewandowski buried a shorthanded goal unassisted at 7:43.
The Fish killed off the remainder of the penalty.
The Swamp Rabbits got on the board at 13:50 when Tanner Eberle found the net, making it 3-1 Walleye. Francis and Kemp added assists to Greenville's first tally of the evening.
That wrapped the second frame with the Walleye leading the Swamp Rabbits 3-1.
The Walleye were outshot in the period 9-12, but outshot the Swamp Rabbits 24-21 through two periods. Toledo did not have a power play chance in the period, while Greenville was 0/2.
The Swamp Rabbits pulled within one at 6:42 when Kemp hit twine for his ninth of the season. Carter Souch and Greenway added assists to the score.
Greenville got their fourth power play chance at 6:51 when Graves was called for Tripping. Toledo killed off the penalty.
The Fish got their next man-advantage at 15:47 when Francis was caught Tripping.
The Swamp Rabbits struck shorthanded to tie the game at 3-3. Beauchamp scored the unassisted shortie to send the game towards overtime.
The third period wrapped with the Walleye and the Swamp Rabbits tied 3-3.
The Walleye were outshot 5-15 in the period and 29-36 after regulation by the Swamp Rabbits. Both Toledo and Greenville were 0/1 on the power play in the third period.
The Walleye would claim victory in overtime as Keenan buried a rebound to claim a second point at 3:19. McCourt and Sawchuk were the helpers on the game-winner.
The horns sounded with the Toledo Walleye claiming a 4-3 overtime win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
The Walleye outshot the Swamp Rabbits 4-0 in overtime, but were outshot 33-36 overall. Toledo was 0/3 on the power play overall, while Greenville was 0/4.
Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:
Conlan Keenan (1G; GWG/OT) - TOL
John Lethemon (W, 33/36 SV) - TOL
Jacob Ingham (L, 29/33 SV) - GVL
What's Next:
The Toledo Walleye will remain in Greenville for a rematch with the Swamp Rabbits at Bons Secours Wellness Arena tomorrow, Saturday, March 16, 2024, with puck drop coming at 7:05 pm ET.
