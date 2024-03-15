ECHL Transactions - March 15
March 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, March 15, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Idaho:
Connor Blake, D
Worcester:
Carson MacKinnon, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Shane Bull, F activated from reserve
Allen:
Add Andrew Jarvis, D activated from reserve
Add Nolan Orzeck, D activated from reserve
Delete Grant Hebert, F placed on reserve
Delete Dalton Skelly, D placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Pavel Cajan, G activated from reserve
Delete Rylan Parenteau, G placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Cam Darcy, F activated from reserve
Delete Kieran Craig, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Brett Brochu, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Xavier Bernard, D activated from reserve
Delete Marc-Antoine Pepin, D placed on reserve
Delete Tyler Parks, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/11)
Greenville:
Add Nick Prkusic, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Cole Donhauser, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Bryan Thomson, G assigned by Texas
Add Jake Murray, D assigned by Texas
Add Keaton Mastrodonato, F assigned by Texas
Delete Jared Moe, G placed on reserve
Delete Lincoln Erne, D placed on reserve
Delete Colton Kehler, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/10)
Indy:
Add Nick Grima, D activated from reserve
Add Brett Bulmer, F activated from reserve
Delete Cameron Hillis, F placed on reserve
Delete Matus Spodniak, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Michael Houser, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Dominick Mersch, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Reece Harsch, D activated from reserve
Delete Joe Murdaca, G placed on reserve
Delete Jordan Timmons, F suspended by team
Maine:
Add Brad Arvanitis, G activated from reserve
Delete Kyle Keyser, G placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Denis Smirnov, F activated from reserve
Delete Mathieu Roy, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add William Lavalliere, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Brandon Halverson, G recalled by Syracuse
Rapid City:
Add Rylee St. Onge, F signed contract, added to active roster [3/14]
Reading:
Add Powell Connor, D activated from reserve
Add Max Kouznetsov, F activated from reserve
Delete Jonathan Bendorf, F placed on reserve
Delete Kenny Johnson, D placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Mitchell Gibson, G assigned from Hershey by Washington
Add Jack Adams, F activated from reserve
Delete Ethan Strang, F placed on reserve
Delete Reid Cooper, G placed on bereavement/family leave
Toledo:
Add Jacob Graves, D activated from reserve
Add Thomas Farrell, D activated from reserve
Delete Orrin Centazzo, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Julian Junca, G assigned by Chicago (AHL)
Delete Troy Kobryn, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/14)
Wheeling:
Add Phip Waugh, D assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Louie Roehl, D placed on reserve
Delete Dillon Hamaliuk, F recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Worcester:
Add Blade Jenkins, F assigned by Hartford
