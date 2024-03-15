ECHL Transactions - March 15

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, March 15, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Idaho:

Connor Blake, D

Worcester:

Carson MacKinnon, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Shane Bull, F activated from reserve

Allen:

Add Andrew Jarvis, D activated from reserve

Add Nolan Orzeck, D activated from reserve

Delete Grant Hebert, F placed on reserve

Delete Dalton Skelly, D placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Pavel Cajan, G activated from reserve

Delete Rylan Parenteau, G placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Cam Darcy, F activated from reserve

Delete Kieran Craig, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Brett Brochu, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Xavier Bernard, D activated from reserve

Delete Marc-Antoine Pepin, D placed on reserve

Delete Tyler Parks, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/11)

Greenville:

Add Nick Prkusic, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Cole Donhauser, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Bryan Thomson, G assigned by Texas

Add Jake Murray, D assigned by Texas

Add Keaton Mastrodonato, F assigned by Texas

Delete Jared Moe, G placed on reserve

Delete Lincoln Erne, D placed on reserve

Delete Colton Kehler, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/10)

Indy:

Add Nick Grima, D activated from reserve

Add Brett Bulmer, F activated from reserve

Delete Cameron Hillis, F placed on reserve

Delete Matus Spodniak, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Michael Houser, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Dominick Mersch, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Reece Harsch, D activated from reserve

Delete Joe Murdaca, G placed on reserve

Delete Jordan Timmons, F suspended by team

Maine:

Add Brad Arvanitis, G activated from reserve

Delete Kyle Keyser, G placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Denis Smirnov, F activated from reserve

Delete Mathieu Roy, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add William Lavalliere, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Brandon Halverson, G recalled by Syracuse

Rapid City:

Add Rylee St. Onge, F signed contract, added to active roster [3/14]

Reading:

Add Powell Connor, D activated from reserve

Add Max Kouznetsov, F activated from reserve

Delete Jonathan Bendorf, F placed on reserve

Delete Kenny Johnson, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Mitchell Gibson, G assigned from Hershey by Washington

Add Jack Adams, F activated from reserve

Delete Ethan Strang, F placed on reserve

Delete Reid Cooper, G placed on bereavement/family leave

Toledo:

Add Jacob Graves, D activated from reserve

Add Thomas Farrell, D activated from reserve

Delete Orrin Centazzo, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Julian Junca, G assigned by Chicago (AHL)

Delete Troy Kobryn, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/14)

Wheeling:

Add Phip Waugh, D assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Louie Roehl, D placed on reserve

Delete Dillon Hamaliuk, F recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Worcester:

Add Blade Jenkins, F assigned by Hartford

