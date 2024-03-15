Lions Shut Out Steelheads

Trois-Rivières - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières were out to avenge Wednesday's loss to (Dallas Stars affiliate) Idaho Steelheads, and it was mission accomplished with a convincing 5-0 shutout victory Friday night at Colisée Vidéotron. The Lions' victory - combined with the (New York Islanders affiliate) Worcester Railers shootout loss - means the Lions now find themselves two points out of fourth place in the North Division and the final playoff spot.

Similar to Wednesday's game, both teams cased each other out to start the contest. But unlike 48 hours earlier, this time the Lions managed to solve Steelheads netminder Jake Kielly, potting three goals in less than three minutes for a 3-0 lead come the first intermission. Trois-Rivières' Anthony Beauregard scored his first goal since February 10, while Nicolas Guay and Nolan Yaremko were the other marksmen for the home squad.

The second period was a continuation of the first in terms of the Lions' performance: Keenan MacIsaac and Cory Thomas both scored their first goals with the Lions (it was also both players' first professional goals). Meanwhile at the opposite end of the ice, Trois-Rivières' goaltender Zachary Émond stopped all Idaho shots directed his way.

And the night of firsts continued into the third period: The Lions' Émond remained a brick wall and registered his first shutout with the Lions.

The final game of this three-game series is Saturday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. at Colisée Vidéotron. The Lions will be looking to continue accumulating crucial points as they continue their push to qualify for the playoffs.

3 stars:

1 st star: Nicolas Guay, Lions de Trois-Rivières

2 nd star: Zachary Émond, Lions de Trois-Rivières

3 rd star: Nicolas Larivière, Lions de Trois-Rivières

