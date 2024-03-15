Weeks Sets Fuel Franchise Shutout Record In 3-0 Win Over Tulsa

INDIANAPOLIS- The Fuel hosted the Tulsa Oilers on Friday night in front of a sellout crowd of 6,322 fans. In their eleventh sellout of the year, the Fuel shut out Tulsa 3-0, giving Mitchell Weeks his fifth Fuel shutout, setting a new franchise record.

1ST PERIOD

While the game got chippy very quickly with a physical Tulsa team visiting Indy for the first time this year, there was only one penalty in the first frame.

Chris Cameron sat for cross checking at 6:22, however the Fuel killed it off.

There was no score in the first period either despite a few good chances on both sides.

At the end of the first, the Fuel were outshooting the Oilers, 11-8.

2ND PERIOD

At 4:07, the Fuel struck first with a goal by Kyle Maksimovich. With the help of Colin Bilek and Matt Cairns, Maksimovich put the puck in the back of the net after a scrum in the crease.

DJ King took a cross checking penalty at 16:16 to give the Oilers another power play opportunity but the Fuel killed it off.

At 19:45, Tulsa's Tyler Poulson and Indy's Chris Cameron took offsetting double minor penalties for roughing after a scuffle broke out at the end of the period.

3RD PERIOD

At 7:48, Maksimovich earned a penalty shot after being pushed into the goal on a breakaway. He got his second goal of the night on the penalty shot to put the Fuel up 2-0.

Matt Cairns took an interference penalty at 8:53 to put the Fuel back on the penalty kill but they successfully killed it off.

At 11:48, Marcel Marcel got his first goal of the season and first North American professional goal to give the Fuel a 3-0 lead. Ross MacDougall claimed the assist on that goal.

Time ticked down after that and the Fuel officially took the win, giving Weeks his fifth Fuel shutout, making him the sole owner of most franchise shutouts.

The Indy Fuel are back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum tomorrow on Saturday, March 16 for Indy 500 & St. Patrick's Day against the Tulsa Oilers.

