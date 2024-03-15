Steelheads Shut Out For Fist Time This Season In 5-0 Loss At Trois-RiviÈres

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QUEBEC - The Idaho Steelheads (40-17-2-1, 83pts) fell to the Trois-Rivières Lions (24-26-3-3, 54pts) Friday night by a final score of 5-0 in in front of 2,036 fans at the Colisée Vidéotron. Idaho wraps up their six-game Canadian road trip tomorrow at 1pm (MT).

The Lions took a 3-0 lead into the dressing room after the opening 20 minutes of play scoring three goals in a span of 2:37 late in the period. Nicolas Guay made it 1-0 at 15:19 receiving a pass in the high slot where he sent a low shot into the bottom left corner. Then 32 seconds later Anthony Beauregard increased the lead 2-0 jamming at the puck on the far post. Nolan Yaremko sent a shot from the right circle into the top corner at 17:56 making it 3-0 and then 30 seconds later Yarmeko and Nicholas Canade dropped the gloves each receiving five-minute fighting majors. Shots were 14-8 Trois-Rivières.

Idaho allowed two goals in the second period the first coming from Keenan MacIssac at 4:50 and then Cory Thomas with 6:13 remaining as the Steelheads trailed 5-0 after 40 minutes getting outshot 11-4 in the stanza.

Jake Kielly made 22 saves 27 shots in the loss and was relieved after 40 minutes by Bryan Thomson who made five saves on five shots in the third period. Zachary Émond turned aside 23 shots earning the shutout.

BOX SCORE

ICCU Three Stars

1) Zachary Émond (TR)

2) Nicholas Guay (TR)

3) Nicholas Lariviere (TR)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho went 0-for-7 on the power-play while Trois-Rivières was 1-for-4.

- Trois-Rivières outshot Idaho 32-23. The 23 shots were the second fewest in a game this season while the four in the second period was the fewest in a period.

- Sam Sternschein (IR), Wade Murphy (IR), Jack Jensen (IR), Colton Kehler (IR), and Parker Aucoin did not dress for Idaho. Connor Blake was released from his ECHL contract earlier in the day.

- Matt Register became one of just 14 players, second defenseman, to skate in 600 career ECHL games.

- Nicholas Canade registered his team leading fifth fighting major of the season, the ninth from Idaho this year.

- Keaton Mastrodonato tallied two shots on net in his first game back with Idaho since Jan. 13 after being returned on loan by Texas earlier today.

- Jake Murray finished with one shot in his first game back with Idaho since Dec. 6 after being returned on loan by Texas earlier today.

- Idaho was shutout in the regular season for the first time since Apr. 9, 2022 a 4-0 loss vs. Utah.

