Keaton Mastrodonato, Bryan Thomson, and Jake Murray Loaned to Idaho from Texas

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that forward Keaton Mastrodonato, goaltender Bryan Thomson, and defenseman Jake Murray have been loaned to Idaho from the AHL's Texas Stars.

Mastrodonato, 23, was re-called from his loan assignment by Texas on Jan. 14 and scored his first AHL goal on Jan. 26 in a 4-3 overtime win at Coachella Valley. The 6-foot, 205lb right handed shooter scored four goals in 19 games with the Stars before being returned earlier today. Prior to his re-call assignment, the Powell River, BC native was leading all ECHL rookies with 20 goals while his 35 points were third in 36 games. His five power-play goals were tied for third while his nine power-play assists, and 14 points were tied for second. After a four-year college career at Canisius College where he accumulated 97 points (46G, 51A) in 123 career games he signed an ATO with Texas making his AHL debut last season playing in two games with the Stars. He signed a one-year AHL contract with Texas on Jul. 25.

Thomson, 21, was re-called from his loan assignment by Texas on Mar. 6. The Moose Jaw, SK native was placed on the injured reserve list on Feb. 11 where he would miss nine games before heading to the Stars. In 27 games for Idaho this season the rookie has posted a (16-7-1-1) record with a 2.88 goals against average and .908 save percentage including win seven of eight starts from Jan. 19-Feb. 9. His 16 wins are third amongst ECHL goaltenders. The 6-foot-5, 183lb goaltender signed a two-year, one-way contract with Texas on Jul. 27 after playing parts of five seasons in the WHL with the Lethbridge Hurricanes appearing in 117 games (59-42-5) with a 3.06 goals against average and .901 save percentage.

Murray, 21, was re-called from his loan assignment by Texas on Dec. 7 making his AHL debut on Dec. 15 and appearing in 19 games before being returned to Idaho earlier today. The Steelheads acquired the playing rights to the Oakville, ON native from the Cincinnati Cyclones on Oct. 16 and then the following day he signed a one-year contract with the AHL's Stars. The 6-foot-3, 200lb left-handed shooter has appeared in 13 games for Idaho totaling four points (1G, 3A). Prior to pro, he played parts of five seasons in the OHL from 2018-23 accumulating 100 points (14G, 86A) in 257 career games.

Idaho takes on the Trois-Rivières Lions tonight in Quebec for a 5pm (MT) face-off. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockeyand KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

