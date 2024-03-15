Game Notes: March 15 - Rush at Kansas City Mavericks

(INDEPENDENCE, Mo.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, take on the Kansas City Mavericks, AA-affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, tonight at 6:35 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena.

The Rush are closing the playoff gap between themselves, Utah and Wichita, but the Mavericks are the number-one overall team in the ECHL and have won 18 home games this season. The Rush won the last meeting at Cable Dahmer Arena in November.

RUSH LOOK FOR UPSET VS. NUMBER ONE

For the final time this season, the Rush will play the Kansas City Mavericks, a team that has been on top of their game since the top of the season. In the two-game series, Rapid City will look for their second and third wins of the season over Kansas City after the Mavericks went a perfect 4-0 in Rapid City this year (one of those wins in overtime). The Mavericks are going to the 2024 ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs, likely as the number one overall seed, but after a long road stretch, look to rebound after an overtime loss in Wichita. The Rush won the last game at Cable Dahmer Arena 8-4 in early November.

ST. ONGE BLESSES RUSH OFFENSE WITH SIGNING

Rylee St. Onge, a five-year division-I NCAA product is slated to make his professional debut tonight vs. Kansas City. St. Onge played at Robert Morris University this season and nabbed 20 points for the Colonials. The St. Catherine's, Ontario, native was drafted in both the OHL and USHL drafts in his junior career and brings a strong resume to the Rush forward core.

GO-GO-GOAL

Rapid City outscored Utah 13-7 during the last three-game series and grabbed five of six standings points out of it. The Rush haven't scored 13 in a weekend series since defeating Maine in two of three games in early February. The Rush are 5-3-1 since the All-Star Break when scoring three or more goals.

WHAT A RIED

American defensemen Will Riedell was returned on loan to the Rapid City Rush earlier this week. Riedell has not played for the Rush in six weeks, but had a goal and assist in his last outing for Rapid City. Riedell has two goals and five assists in 18 games with the Rush this season. Riedell joins Matt Radomsky as the only other AHL-contracted player on the Rush roster with Connor Murphy being recalled this week and Jarrod Gourley sidelined with an undisclosed concern.

SWEET, SWEET MUZYK

Rookie defenseman Peter Muzyka logged his first professional fight against Utah forward Jordon Stone on Monday night. Muzyka logged an assist in the last series against the Grizzlies for his first professional point. The 6-3 product out of LIU has looked comfortable on the Rush blue line and has found a strong presence early in his young career as a pro.

NELLY TRAIN IS ROLLING

Logan Nelson has a seven-game point streak riding into tonight's game in Kansas City. Factoring in on every goal in Saturday's overtime loss, Nelson proceeded to follow his four-point night with a shorthanded goal on Monday night. The veteran forward is the team leader in assists and has 17 goals (good for fourth on the team) this year.

MEAT ON THE BONE

The Rush are down to 14 games left this season, five on the road and nine at home. Rapid City has won 14 road contests this season, surpassing last year's mark of 13 road wins. For the Rush, their five road games are split against the two division leaders (Kansas City and Utah) and their home games come against teams currently in or within one point of cracking a playoff spot.

SHORTHANDED... WHO CARES

The Rush powerplay was 0-for-6 against Utah on Monday night, but the Rush forced two turnovers that turned into shorthanded breakaway goals. The team was a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill which has been a good mark for the Rush this season, Rapid City is 10-10-1 when not allowing a powerplay goal this season.

NARROWING THE GAP

After last week's results, the Rush are now seven points out of a playoff spot. The Rush entered last week's series 11 out of the postseason chasing Allen. However, the Rush are now tracking down Utah and Wichita.

THIS LEAD IS MY LEAD

In the two Rush wins last weekend, the Rush took the lead and never handed it back to Utah. Rapid City played a tight game on Friday, needing overtime to seal a 3-2 win. On Monday, the Rapid City offense exploded, up as much as 4-0 before Utah scored.

GREAT SCOTT

With 22 wins under his belt, Head Coach Scott Burt is now just nine wins away from his 100th as an ECHL head coach. Burt led the Rush to the playoffs with 36 wins during his first season, and came within two games of a return trip last season with 33 wins. The Rush can help Burt hit his milestone by finishing 9-5-0 or better in their final 14.

ROOTING GUIDE

For the Rush to get the most out of the results tonight, here's who Rush fans should be pulling for in tonight's games

Who to pull for Against Help

THE RUSH Utah WIN

Kalamazoo Allen ALN up 6

