K-Wings Down Americans, 3-2

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (31-23-3-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, used big three-point performances from Erik Bradford and Brad Morrison to defeat the Allen Americans (25-29-2-1) at Wings Event Center Friday, 3-2.

With three assists in the contest, Erik Bradford recorded his 400th professional point and set a new career single-season points high (64).

Allen opened the scoring at the 8:43 mark of the first period.

Brad Morrison (9) tied the game 1-1 at the 12:36 mark by slamming home a loose puck from right of the crease. Connor Walters (8) chipped the puck over the net from behind to feed Morrison after Bradford (40) and Morrison ran a delayed rush.

Josh Passolt (20) gave Kalamazoo the lead at the 5:29 mark of the second with a tip-in from the crease. Bradford (41) and Morrison (23) each notched their second point of the contest with assists on the play.

Chaz Reddekopp (3) doubled Kalamazoo's lead at the 5:17 mark of the third period with a tap-in from in front of the crease. Morrison (24) dished the puck to Reddekopp after receiving a drop pass from Bradford (42), who recorded his 400th professional point on the tally.

Allen made it 3-2 with an extra-attacker goal at the 18:39 mark.

Goaltender Hunter Vorva (16-8-0-0) was sound throughout and stopped 28 of 30 shots faced.

The K-Wings finished the game 0-for-1 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill. Kalamazoo took the final shot total, 42-30.

Kalamazoo is back in action Saturday at 7:00 p.m. EDT versus Allen for Green Ice at Wings Event Center. Tickets to the game can be purchased HERE.

The K-Wings close the weekend with Kids Day on Sunday, March 17! Nothing means more to the K-Wings than our kiddos. And after a long winter, there's no better way to celebrate our biggest fans than hosting our 'Kids Day' game, presented by PNC Bank. The first 500 kids receive a kids K-Wings jersey, and stick around post-game for the 'Kids & Players photo' (Kids Club Only) and the last post-game skate this season (*$5 skate rentals available).

