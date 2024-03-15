GAME REPORT: Fuel Shutout Oilers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, lost 3-0 to the Indy Fuel at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Friday night.

Neither team scored in the opening period, with Gage Alexander stopping all 11 shots he faced.

Kyle Maksimovich broke the deadlock 4:07 into the middle frame, showing off some slick stickhandling in the low slot to put the Fuel up 1-0 heading into the second intermission.

Maksimovich earned his second on the night with a patient penalty-shot goal, flipping the puck against the grain into the top shelf from the goal line, extending the Fuel's lead to two. Marcel Marcel scored his first goal of the season in his third game, closing the Fuel victory 3-0 at the 11:48 mark of the third.

Alexander stopped 30 of 33, with one goal against being a penalty shot. Mitchell Weeks earned a 22-save shutout in the effort.

Tulsa stays in Indianapolis, Indiana to take on the Indy Fuel at Indiana Farmers Coliseum for the second-straight time tomorrow, March 16 at 6 p.m. CT.

