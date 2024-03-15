Brandon Halverson Recalled to AHL Syracuse; Solar Bears Sign William Lavalliere
March 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League have recalled goaltender Brandon Halverson from loanto the Solar Bears. In a corresponding move, the Solar Bears have agreed to terms with goaltender William Lavalliere.
Halverson, 27, owns a 14-11-4 record this season with Orlando, with a 2.75 goals against average (GAA) and a .916 save percentage (SV%).
In six games with the Crunch, Halverson posted a 4-1-0 record with a 2.99 GAA and .896 SV%.
In total, Halverson has appeared in 192 professional games over seven seasons in the NHL, AHL, ECHL, and DEL2.
The Crunch announced the signing of Halverson to a two-year, AHL contract on November 28.
Prior to his professional career, Halverson backstopped the Soo Greyhounds of the OHL for three seasons. In 112 regular season games, Halverson posted a career mark of 72-28-7 with a 2.83 GAA and a .909 SV%. During the 2014-15 season, Halverson posted the most shutouts in the entire OHL with six. One year later, Halverson was on the USA U-20 World Junior Team that took the bronze medal.
The 6-foot-4, 231-pound goalkeeper was drafted by the New York Rangers in the second round, 59th overall in the 2014 NHL Draft and appeared in one NHL game for the Rangers during the 2017-18 season.
Lavalliere, 24, has appeared in 17 Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) games this season with the Baton Rouge Zydeco and Columbus River Dragons, earning a 2-6-0 record with a 3.33 goals against average (GAA) and .913 save percentage (SV%).
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound goaltender has appeared in one ECHL game during the 2022-23 season with the Trois-Rivieres Lions, earning a victory.
