Mavericks Back on Home Ice Tonight against Rapid City

March 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The ECHL-leading Kansas City Mavericks are back at Cable Dahmer Arena with two games this weekend against the Rapid City Rush. Friday night's game drops the puck at 7:35 PM.

With a playoff spot already secured with more than a month to go in the regular season, Kansas City is on home ice for the first time in two weeks after going 3-0-2 in their last five road games.

WHO: Kansas City Mavericks vs. Rapid City Rush

WHEN: Tonight, March 15, 7:30 PM

WHERE: Cable Dahmer Arena; 19100 E Valley View Parkway, Independence, MO 64055

With a playoff spot already secured in the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs with more than a month remaining in the regular season, the Kansas City Mavericks are in the middle of their best season in team history. The Mavericks are back at Cable Dahmer Arena this Friday and Saturday, with the team honoring their NHL affiliate, Seattle Kraken, on Saturday for Affiliation Night. Single-game tickets are still available at kcmavericks.com or 816-252-7825.

