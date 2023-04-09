Thunder Fall to Mariners 5-3

PORTLAND - The Adirondack Thunder were defeated by the Maine Mariners, 5-3, on Sunday from Cross Insurance Arena.

The Mariners scored just nine seconds into the game to take the lead. Mitchell Fossier joined a rush right off the opening faceoff and beat goaltender Mike Robinson on the glove side for his 18th of the year. Assists were given to Alex-Olivier Voyer and Tim Doherty for the 1-0 lead.

Adirondack answered back late in the first to tie the game. Grant Jozefek sent a no-look pass below the goal line to Travis Broughman and he beat goaltender Michael DiPietro. The goal was Broughman's 12th of the year from Jozefek and Ryan Smith with 2:10 left in the period and the game was tied 1-1 to start the second.

Nick Master tapped the puck into the net on the power play to give Maine a 2-1 lead at 3:39 of the second. Mitchell Fossier and Tyler Hinam were given the assists.

Maine took a two-goal lead as Austin Albrecht gets jamming at a puck under goaltender Mike Robinson and after a review, the goal was awarded. Assists were credited to Cameron Askew and Connor Doherty at 9:39 of period two for a 3-1 lead.

Brady Fleurent answered back as he intercepted the puck below the goal line from goaltender Michael DiPietro and banked it off him and into the net. The goal was Fleurent's eighth of the season from Matt Jennings at 12:35 of the second and Adirondack trailed 3-2 to start the third.

Mitchell Fossier and Tyler Hinam added to the lead in the third period and Shane Harper scored with 0.2 seconds left for the Thunder in the Mariners' 5-3 win.

