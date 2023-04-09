Fuel Fall to Cyclones on Easter Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS - The Fuel hosted the Cincinnati Cyclones for the final time this season in an attempt to gain some momentum headed into the playoffs after a win last night over Iowa. Despite scoring first, the Fuel ultimately fell to the Cyclones 5-3 in regulation.

1ST PERIOD

The Fuel opened the scoring six minutes into the period with a goal by Bryan Lemos assisted by Seamus Malone and Zach Vinnell. Three minutes later, Malone took the game's first penalty for cross-checking.

19 seconds later, Koletrane Wilson followed it up with an interference call as well giving Cincinnati a 5-on-3 opportunity which they quickly capitalized on with a goal by Lee Lapid to tie the game at one each.

Cincinnati took the next penalty, a high-sticking call on Adam Berg. The Cyclones killed that off but took another penalty at 18:25 which was a slashing call on Louie Caporusso. While the penalty would carry over into the second period, time expired on the first before another score.

2ND PERIOD

The Fuel took the first penalty of the period with a cross-checking call on Chris Cameron.

At 13:25 Zach Vinnell took a holding penalty and less than a minute later, Caporusso took a hooking penalty forcing some 4-on-4 hockey.

Jalen Smereck broke the tie for Cincinnati making it 2-1 at 15:59 in the period. By the end of the second, Cincinnati was outshooting Indy 22-15.

3RD PERIOD

Cincinnati's Justin Vaive took a high sticking penalty less than a minute into the frame and the Fuel immediately capitalized with a power play goal by Seamus Malone to tie the game at two.

14 seconds later, Cincinnati took the lead again with a goal by Cody Caron. Less than a minute after that, Josh Passolt extended Cincy's lead to 4-2 with a goal assisted by Patrick Polino.

Malone scored his second of the game and third of the weekend at 8:40 to bring the Fuel back within one.

The game got progressively chippier as time ticked down with Berg taking a cross-checking penalty at 17:19. After a timeout, the Fuel pulled Driscoll from net with about two minutes to go.

A minute later, Smereck scored a shorthanded empty net goal to put the Cyclones up 5-3. Driscoll returned to the net but time expired on the third period before Indy could make a comeback.

The Fuel return to Indiana Farmers Coliseum next week on April 14 for their final home game of the regular season, Fan Appreciation Night.

