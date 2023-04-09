Lions out to Avoid Being Swept Sunday Afternoon

April 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Lions' eight-game road trip is nearing an end, with two more encounters to go before the team finishes its regular season on Friday night at Colisée Vidéotron. The first six games on the road have seen Trois-Rivières win three and lose three, but the team has now dropped two in a row to the Newfoundland Growlers, the most recent defeat coming Saturday night by a score of 4-1. The teams will be back at it Sunday afternoon for the final game of their three-games-in-three-days series, and the Lions will be hoping to avoid being swept by the North Division champion Growlers. It will be no easy task, and no doubt Growler fans at Mary Brown's Centre will make life especially difficult for the boys in white and blue. Puck drop in St. John's is 2:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

Players to watch

Trois-Rivières' lone goal scorer on Saturday was Nicolas Larivière. He now has nine goals this season to go along with six assists for 15 points in 39 games.

The Growlers' Pavel Gogolev was a man on a mission Saturday, registering a hat trick against the Lions. The goals were his 28th, 29th and 30th of the season.

