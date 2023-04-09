Oilers Fall to Americans

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, lost 5-2 to the Allen Americans on Sunday evening at the BOK Center.

Alex Kromm kicked off the scoring with his 95th professional point, bouncing the puck off an Allen defenseman 8:51 in. Alex Gilmour set the Oilers up 2-0, beating Luke Peressini through the five hole 1:38 past the midway mark of the period. Hank Crone halved the score to 2-1, tucking a breakaway beyond Riley Morris for his league-leading 49th goal of the season. Colton Hargrove tied the game 2-2 heading into the intermission with a power-play goal with 1:09 left in the period.

Stefan Fournier scored his 12th goal of the season 5:44 into the second - the eventual game-winning goal. Jay Novak closed the second period, converting off a turnover deep in the zone with 15.2 seconds remaining in the frame to put Allen up 4-2 heading into the third period.

Jack Combs scored an empty-net goal with 1:41 remaining to finalize the score line 5-2 in Allen's favor.

The Oilers head on the road for the final three games of the 2022-23 season, starting with a battle against the Grizzlies, Wednesday, April 12 at 8:05 p.m. CT at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah.

