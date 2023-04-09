Goaltender Dylan Wells Recalled by Texas Stars from Idaho

April 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release









Idaho Steelheads' Goaltender Dylan Wells

(Idaho Steelheads) Idaho Steelheads' Goaltender Dylan Wells(Idaho Steelheads)

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that goaltender Dylan Wells has been reassigned to the Texas Stars (AHL) by the Dallas Stars (NHL) from Idaho.

Wells, 25, went (2-0-0) this week for Idaho making his Steelheads debut on Wednesday making 31 saves on 33 shots in a 3-2 overtime win vs. Utah. Last night he turned aside 26 of 28 shots including 23 straight at Utah in a 3-2 victory.

He was acquired by the Dallas Stars on Mar. 2 along with forward Max Domi in exchange for goaltender Anton Khudobin and a 2023 second round pick. The fifth-year pro has appeared in 20 AHL games this year, 17 with Rockford and three with Texas, posting a (9-7-1) record with a .872 save percentage and 4.16 goals against average. The 6-foot-2, 190lb goaltender made his NHL debut with the Chicago Blackhawks on Nov. 5 making 12 saves on 13 shots in 20 minutes of the third period after coming in relief for Arvid Soderblom.

The St. Catharines, ON native was originally drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2016 NHL Entry draft, 5th round - #123 overall, and signed a three-year entry level contact on May 17, 2017.

He has appeared in 42 AHL games splitting time with Bakersfield, Rockford, and Texas posting a record of (16-18-4) with a 3.16 goals against average and .898 save percentage. In 78 career ECHL games he has collected a (35-33-5) record with a 3.61 goals against average and .896 save percentage.

Idaho is on the road next week in Rapid City for the final three games of the regular season beginning on Wednesday night for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop. With three games remaining the Steelheads need one win to set the league record for victories in a single season and two points for the most points in a single campaign.

Watch the games on FloHockey or listen on the Steelheads flagship station, 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket". Playoff tickets for First Round of the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs are on sale NOW with Idaho hosting games one and two April 19th and 21st. Click HERE to purchase your tickets today.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.