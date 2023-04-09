Former Oiler Olle Eriksson Ek Makes NHL Debut

April 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TEMPE, Ariz.- The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, are proud to announce that former Oiler Olle Eriksson Ek made his NHL debut against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

The Karlstad, Sweden native became the fifth Oiler in the ECHL era to make his NHL debut. All five NHL alumni have been tutored by current head coach Rob Murray.

Eriksson Ek, 23, appeared in 32 games as an Oiler, going 13-13-4 with a .902 save percentage and a 2.98 GAA.

The 6'3, 189 lbs. goaltender becomes the second member of his family to play in the NHL. His brother, Joel Eriksson Ek, is a center and alternate captain for the Minnesota Wild.

Eriksson Ek (ANA) joins Austin Poganski (WPG,STL), Dakota Joshua (STL, VAN), Bryce Kindopp (ANA) and Hunter Drew (ANA) as Oilers alumni in the NHL.

Eriksson Ek is the 740th ECHL alumnus to reach the NHL level.

The Oilers close their 2022-23 home season this afternoon, April 9 with a battle against the Allen Americans at 4:05 p.m. The Oilers then head on the road, closing the campaign with a three-game series against the Utah Grizzlies, starting Wednesday, April 12 at 8:05 p.m. CT.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.