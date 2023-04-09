Myles Jack Inducted into the Jacksonville Sports Hall of Fame

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen and the Community First Igloo are pleased to announce that Myles Jack has been inducted into the Jacksonville Sports Hall of Fame, Presented by Nimnicht Family of Dealerships, during the second intermission of the Icemen's game this past Saturday, April 9 against the Atlanta Gladiators.

The Jacksonville Sports Hall of Fame is a newly created gallery at the Community First Igloo that will recognize the achievements of athletes who are from or have competed in sports at any level in the region. Inductees will have displayed excellence in athletics throughout their career and have also made significant impacts to the communities of Northeast Florida.

Jack became the first inductee into the Jacksonville Sports Hall of Fame during an intermission ceremony on Saturday. A life-sized bobblehead figure of Tebow was unveiled and will remain on display at the Community First Igloo for all to see. All future inductees will be honored with their own life-sized bobblehead.

Linebacker Myles Jack came to the First Coast when he was selected by the Jaguars in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft following a productive career at UCLA as a sound two-way athlete excelling at the linebacker position, but also becoming an accomplished running back as well. While at UCLA, Jack was named the recipient of both the PAC 10's Freshman Defensive and Offensive Player of the Year awards. Jack finished his collegiate career with 387 yards, 11 TDs, and an impressive 5.7 yards per rush average. He was twice named to the PAC-10 All-Conference Second Team.

Myles took his talents to the NFL, competing in six seasons at middle linebacker here in Jacksonville, and one season in Pittsburgh. Jack has totaled nearly 600 career tackles, with 357 of those solo tackles, 6.5 sacks, three interceptions with one touchdown and 18 pass defenses.

Off the field, Myles Jack has excelled in his community and charitable outreach. He sponsors an annual back to school event providing school supplies, backpacks, clothing and shoes to more than 120 students. He has awarded Scholarships to four students for four years at Edward Waters University. In 2019, he made a $10,000 donation to JEA to help Jacksonville residents keep their utilities running during the colder months and holidays. In addition, he has also hosted shopping sprees for underserved children for Christmas, and has shown his support of the military community, participating in many fundraising events benefitting our service men and women, including the USO Tour in South Korea. He also participated in the Salute to Service Military Care Package Event, which sent over 500 care packages to military soldiers stationed overseas. He has supported USO, Feeding NE Florida, the Jacksonville Humane Society and Habitat for Humanity through the NFL's My Cause my Cleats Initiative. It is this type of commitment to giving back to the community that earned him to be the Jaguars' nomination for the NFL's 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which is the league's highest off-field honor.

