Playoff Spot Clinched

Tulsa, OK - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of Ottawa Senators (NHL) and Belleville Senators (AHL) beat the Tulsa Oilers on Sunday afternoon in Oklahoma to clinch a playoff spot.

The Oilers scored the first two goals of the game, and then gave up the next five. Hank Crone (49), Colton Hargrove (39), Stefan Fournier (12), Jakov Novak (5), and Jack Combs scored for the Americans. Hank Crone with his first period goal is now one goal away from 50.

Luke Peressini gave up two goals early in the game, and then went on to stop the next 47 shots he faced to get the win. He improved to 15-8-1 on the season and improved his save percentage to 0.915. Peressini was named the number one star of the game.

Colton Hargrove added to his league-leading power play total scoring his 19th power play goal of the season.

Colby McAuley assisted on Hank Crone's league-leading 49th goal of the season to extend his point streak to seven games.

Americans Postgame Quotes:

Chad Costello: "We had a slow start tonight, but Peressini kept us in the game and gave us time to find our game. I am very happy for this group for achieving one of our team goals in making the playoffs. All our players contributed, and they stuck together. They really earned this one and I am proud of them.

Stefan Fournier: "We're really glad to have clinched but are still looking for more. Getting the highest seeding possible and finishing the next week of the regular season with good momentum is our next goal.

Jack Combs: "Pumped for the resiliency of this group and the chance to win a championship together."

Three Stars:

1. ALN - L. Peressini

2. ALN - H. Crone

3. TUL - A. Gilmour

