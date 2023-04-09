Growlers Sweep Lions with 9-2 Win

April 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers made it three straight wins over the Trois-Rivières Lions with a statement 9-2 victory on Sunday afternoon at the Mary Brown's Centre.

Pavel Gogolev notched a hat-trick for the second straight game, breaking the franchise goalscoring record in the process. Ryan Chyzowski also bagged a four point (2G, 2A) game to lead a dominant offensive display from the Growlers.

Newfoundland head out on their final road trip of the regular season as they face the Reading Royals Friday night at 8:30 pm.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - R. Chyzowski

2. NFL - P. Gogolev

3. NFL - K. Suthers

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.