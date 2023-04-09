Growlers Sweep Lions with 9-2 Win
April 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers made it three straight wins over the Trois-Rivières Lions with a statement 9-2 victory on Sunday afternoon at the Mary Brown's Centre.
Pavel Gogolev notched a hat-trick for the second straight game, breaking the franchise goalscoring record in the process. Ryan Chyzowski also bagged a four point (2G, 2A) game to lead a dominant offensive display from the Growlers.
Newfoundland head out on their final road trip of the regular season as they face the Reading Royals Friday night at 8:30 pm.
Three Stars:
1. NFL - R. Chyzowski
2. NFL - P. Gogolev
3. NFL - K. Suthers
