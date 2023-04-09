Icemen Set New Club Record for Wins with 5-2 Win over Gladiators

April 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL- Matheson Iacopelli scored in his fourth consecutive game and Luke Lynch added two goals as the Jacksonville Icemen defeated the Atlanta Gladiators 5-2. With the win, the Icemen set a new Jacksonville Icemen club record for wins in a season at 41. The original mark of 40 was set last season.

The Icemen got off to a great start in the first period as they had an early powerplay which resulted in Derek Lodermeier getting the scoring started to take the lead. The Gladiators gained some momentum late in the period and were able to capitalize as Mrazik scored off of a faceoff to tie the game up. After 20 minutes of play, the game was tied 1-1.

The Icemen began the second period on the penalty kill, however, after they killed it off, they had all of the momentum. The Icemen's Matheson Iacopelli kept his goal scoring streak going as he regained the lead for the Icemen off of a breakaway. Moments later, Luke Lynch added another one as he got his own rebound as buried it past Harmon for a two-goal lead. Moments later, Jacksonville added another tally as Christopher Brown buried the rebound for a commanding three goal lead. The Gladiators Yoder got them within two goals as he found the back of the net late in the frame. After 40 minutes the Icemen lead 4-2.

The Icemen played the third period just like the second and really ran away with the game and Luke Lynch added another tally for another three-goal lead. Jacksonville had a 5-on-3 powerplay, however, they were unable to capitalize. The Icemen locked it down defensively and shut down anything the Gladiators tried and really played sound in the last frame. Atlanta tried to start a brawl after they sent out their tough guys at the end of the game. Jacksonville won 5-2 as they dominated the majority of the contest.

The Icemen head to Estero for a matchup on Wednesday, April 12th against the Florida Everblades.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.