Americans Win The Series Against Savannah

April 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans' Jakov Novak battles Savannah Ghost Pirates' Troy Lajeunesse and Aidan Brown

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans' Jakov Novak battles Savannah Ghost Pirates' Troy Lajeunesse and Aidan Brown(Allen Americans)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), beat the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Saturday night 5-3 at the Classic of Texoma Rink of Red.

Hank Crone scored his third hat trick of the season on Saturday night, netting his 46th, 47th and 48th goals of the season. Crone also hit the 100-point mark with a four-point game. He became the second player in team history to achieve that. Chad Costello had three, 100-plus seasons with the Americans.

Kris Myllari finished the night one goal shy of a hat trick. Myllari had two goals and an assist to bring his point total for the season to 30 (8 goals and 22 assists).

Chase Perry made his second straight start stopping 35 of 37 Savannah shots to get the win. He's now 15-6-1-1 on the year. Perry left the game in the third period to make way for Oskar Autio, who is playing on an ATO. He stopped five of six shots he faced.

Colby McAuley extended his point streak to six games with two assists. That is the current longest streak on the team.

The Americans finish the weekend on Sunday afternoon in Tulsa at 4:05 PM with the next to the last road game of the season. The Americans return home next Wednesday night to host Kansas City.

Americans Postgame Quotes:

Chad Costello: "This was two big points for us. We control our own destiny so play it one game at a time and get two more wins in our next four games and we lock up second place in the division."

Colby McAuley: "We Just have to keep pushing hard. It's a tight race in our division, so we need to be dialed in every game going forward. I'm just happy to be contributing and doing what I can on the score sheet."

Three Stars:

1. ALN - H. Crone

2. ALN - C. Perry

3. ALN - K. Myllari

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.