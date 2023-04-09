Starrett Shuts Out Oilers in Series Finale
April 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, lost 6-0 to the Kansas City Mavericks on Saturday night at the BOK Center.
AJ Vanderbeck converted on a power-play chance during a five-minute major power play 7:36 into the action to put the Mavericks up 1-0. Vanderbeck scored his second of the period at the 12:02 mark to extend the lead to two. Ryan Harrison one-touched a feed coming from below the goal line to make it 3-0 1:29 later. Cade Borchardt closed the period with his first pro goal with 3:27 left in the frame, sending the Oilers down by four into the second period.
Vanderbeck completed his hat trick 6:30 into the second frame, setting Kansas City up by five. Mathieu Foget scored the final goal of the game with 20 seconds left in the second period, closing the score 6-0.
The Oilers host the Allen Americans tomorrow, April 9 at the BOK Center for the final home game of 2022-23 at 4:05 p.m.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 9, 2023
- Americans Win The Series Against Savannah - Allen Americans
- Starrett Shuts Out Oilers in Series Finale - Tulsa Oilers
- Steelheads Defeat Grizz 3-2 at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.