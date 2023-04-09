Steelheads Defeat Grizz 3-2 at Maverik Center

April 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies fall 3-2 to the Idaho Steelheads on Saturday night at Maverik Center as Ryan Dmowski scored the game winner 16:41 into the second period.

Idaho scored first as Justin Ducharme found the back of the net 1:04 into the contest. Utah tied it up as Dylan Fitze scored 5:16 in. 1 minute 27 seconds later Jordan Martel gave Utah a 2-1 lead. On Martel's goal forward Nolan Ritchie scored an assist for his first professional point. Martel now has a goal in 7 straight games.

In the second period Idaho's Jade Miller tied it up as he redirected an Owen Headrick shot 9:58 in. Dmowski's game winner was a 4 on 4 goal 16:41 in. Neither team scored in the third period as Idaho completed the 2 city, 3 game sweep as they won each game by 1 goal.

Dylan Wells got the victory in net as he saved 26 of 28. Utah's Garrett Metcalf saved 29 of 32. Idaho outshot Utah 32 to 28. Luke Martin led Utah with 6 shots. Both teams went 0 for 2 on the power play.

Idaho tied a league record with their 56th win of the season, a mark previously set by the 2001-2002 Louisiana IceGators.

The Grizzlies are tied for 5th place with 68 standings points. They have 3 games left in the regulation as they host the Tulsa Oilers on April 12, 14-15. Face-off all 3 nights is at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Ryan Dmowski (Idaho) - 1 goal, +2, 4 shots.

2. Owen Headrick (Idaho) - 2 assists.

3. Dylan Wells (Idaho) - 26 for 28 shots.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.