Cyclones Claim Central Division Title with Win Over Fuel

April 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release









Cincinnati Cyclones celebrate win

(Cincinnati Cyclones) Cincinnati Cyclones celebrate win(Cincinnati Cyclones)

Indianapolis, IN - A complete effort over the course of 70 games paid off Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis, where the Cyclones earned a 5-3 win over the Indy Fuel to claim their 47th win of the season and become 2022-23 ECHL Central Division Champions.

Cincinnati has 103 points with a 47-14-6-3 record. The team has earned points in 28 of its last 31 games since February 1 and will now have home ice advantage through the first two rounds of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

A lethargic start to the third game in as many days for the Cyclones got a sudden jolt 6:08 into the first when Indy opened the scoring. Seamus Malone and Bryan Lemos zipped into the attacking end and got behind the defense to convert on a give-and-go, ending with Lemos tapping the puck past Beck Warm. The goal against provoked Cincinnati, who went on to outshoot Indy, 14-6 in the first.

The momentum was carried into a power play for the 'Clones that quickly evolved into a five-on-three with Malone and Koletrane Wilson in the box. With just a second remaining on the two-man advantage, Zach Berzolla dished a puck down to the left wing for Lee Lapid (13) to crank a one-timer past Zach Driscoll, evening the game at one a piece at the 11:14 mark of the first.

Lapid continued his weekend of contributions, this time on an assist for a shorthanded goal scored by Jalen Smereck (10) 15:59 into the second period. Lapid crossed the Indy blue line from the left-wing side, immediately firing a shot on to Driscoll, who gave up a rebound to Smereck on the right side of the goal to get Cincinnati a 2-1 lead heading into the third period. The rookie forward collected three points for the second consecutive game, ending the weekend with three goals and three assists.

For the second consecutive night, a wild third period ensued, beginning with Indy tying the game on a power play goal from Seamus Malone 59 seconds in. The tie lasted 14 seconds, as Cody Caron assumed the role of unsung hero, being left alone in front of the net to score his second goal of the season and first in 50 games, giving Cincinnati the lead again. Josh Passolt (24) followed 1:09 later to slide a puck by Driscoll for the 4-2 edge.

Malone answered back at the 8:40 mark of the third to make it a one-goal game, but Smereck (11) notched his second goal of the game (both coming shorthanded) with an empty net goal at the 18:54 mark to seal the deal.

Warm finished the game with 37 saves, including 23 in the final period to pick up his league leading-28th win.

The final weekend of the regular season sees the Cyclones venture out to Kansas City for a pair of games against the Mavericks. Cincinnati will return home the following weekend for games one and two of the opening round of the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs, where they'll host the Fort Wayne Komets in a best-of-seven series.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.