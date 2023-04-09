Icemen Clinch Playoff Spot with 4-3 Win over Atlanta

JACKSOVILLE, FL - Defensemen Jacob Panetta and Mackenzie Dwyer each finished with a goal and an assist to help guide the Jacksonville Icemen to a 4-2 victory over the Atlanta Gladiators Friday Night at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. With the win, the Icemen clinch a playoff berth into the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The Icemen scored first in the contest on a tally from Chris Grando, but the Gladiators used two unanswered goals from Michael Pelech and Derek Topatigh to take a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

In the second, the Icemen seized control of the game, scoring three goals in a span of 4:16 to take a 4-2 lead. Jacob Panetta, Matheson Iacooelli and Makenzie Dwyer each scored goals.

Atlanta countered, with late goal in the third from Sanghoon Shin, but the Icemen led by goal goaltender Olof Lindbom would prevail to seal a 4-3 victory and punch their ticket to the Kelly Cup Playoffs. This marks the third time in Jacksonville Icemen club history that the team has reached the postseason.

The two teams will meet again on Saturday, April 8 at 7:00 p.m. The Annual Guns N' Hoses Games starts at 3:00 p.m.

