ECHL Transactions - April 9
April 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 9, 2023:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Allen:
Oskar Autio, G
Cincinnati:
Drew DeRidder, G
Florida:
Jaxon Castor, G
Indy:
Matus Spodniak, F
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Reading:
Ryan Finnegan, F
Ryan Kenny, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Brandon Schultz, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Jake Theut, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Jake Theut, G placed on reserve
Delete Kyle Hallbauer, D placed on reserve
Delete Bryce Martin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/1)
Allen:
Add Dalton Skelly, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Luke Peressini, G activated from reserve
Delete Spencer Asuchak, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Evan Fitzpatrick, G assigned from Charlotte by Florida (NHL)
Idaho:
Delete Dylan Wells, G recalled to Texas by Dallas
Indy:
Add Cam Gray, G activated from reserve
Maine:
Add Marc-Olivier Duquette, D activated from reserve
Delete Owen Norton, D placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Orrin Centazzo, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Derian Plouffe, F activated from reserve
Delete Adam Samuelsson, D placed on reserve
Delete Mikko Kokkonen, D recalled to Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)
Orlando:
Add Tyler Bird, F activated from reserve
Delete Michael Brodzinski, D placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Mason Millman, D assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
Add T.J. Fergus, F added to active roster (claimed from Wheeling)
Delete Mason Millman, D placed on reserve
Delete T.J. Fergus, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Cameron Supryka, D activated from reserve
Delete Chris Perna, D placed on reserve
