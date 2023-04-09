ECHL Transactions - April 9

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 9, 2023:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Allen:

Oskar Autio, G

Cincinnati:

Drew DeRidder, G

Florida:

Jaxon Castor, G

Indy:

Matus Spodniak, F

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Reading:

Ryan Finnegan, F

Ryan Kenny, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Brandon Schultz, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jake Theut, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Jake Theut, G placed on reserve

Delete Kyle Hallbauer, D placed on reserve

Delete Bryce Martin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/1)

Allen:

Add Dalton Skelly, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Luke Peressini, G activated from reserve

Delete Spencer Asuchak, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Evan Fitzpatrick, G assigned from Charlotte by Florida (NHL)

Idaho:

Delete Dylan Wells, G recalled to Texas by Dallas

Indy:

Add Cam Gray, G activated from reserve

Maine:

Add Marc-Olivier Duquette, D activated from reserve

Delete Owen Norton, D placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Orrin Centazzo, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Derian Plouffe, F activated from reserve

Delete Adam Samuelsson, D placed on reserve

Delete Mikko Kokkonen, D recalled to Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)

Orlando:

Add Tyler Bird, F activated from reserve

Delete Michael Brodzinski, D placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Mason Millman, D assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

Add T.J. Fergus, F added to active roster (claimed from Wheeling)

Delete Mason Millman, D placed on reserve

Delete T.J. Fergus, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Cameron Supryka, D activated from reserve

Delete Chris Perna, D placed on reserve

