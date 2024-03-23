Thunder Fall to Admirals 4-1

March 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Adirondack Thunder's Cameron Cook battles Norfolk Admirals' Simon Kubicek

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder's Cameron Cook battles Norfolk Admirals' Simon Kubicek(Adirondack Thunder)

GLENS FALLS - The Norfolk Admirals defeated the Adirondack Thunder on Friday night 4-1 at Cool Insuring Arena in front of 5,170 fans. With the loss, Adirondack can clinch a playoff spot on Sunday in the series finale.

Norfolk scored back-to-back goals on the same power play in the first period with under one minute remaining to take a 2-0 lead. Danny Katic scored his 21st of the year at 19:04 and Stepan Timofeyev added the other at 19:47 and the Thunder trailed 2-0 after 20 minutes.

In the second period, the Admirals scored another power-play goal to take a 3-0 lead as Danny Katic slipped the puck into the net from the left circle at the 7:02 mark. Denis Smirnov and Stepan Timofeyev were credited with the assists.

Adirondack responded to get on the board later in the second as Ryan Wheeler sent a shot over the shoulder of goaltender Yaniv Perets to get on the board. The goal was Wheeler's sixth of the year with assists from Andre Ghantous and Yushiroh Hirano at 12:01 of the second and the Thunder trailed by two after 40 minutes.

Norfolk added an empty-net goal in the end for a 4-1 win.

The Thunder return home tomorrow to finish the series against Norfolk at 3 p.m. Fans can enjoy a FREE postgame skate with Thunder players after the game!

Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit HERE. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.