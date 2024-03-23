Growlers Maul Mariners 6-2

March 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

The Newfoundland Growlers handled the Maine Mariners 6-2 on Saturday night at Cross Insurance Arena.

Brock Caufield opened the scoring just 21 seconds in to give the Growlers a 1-0 advantage early on and thru the opening 20 minutes.

Cam Askew leveled it up for the Mariners just 68 seconds into the middle frame before Keenan Suthers put the Growlers back on top five minutes later to make it 2-1.

The flurry of scoring in the second period continued as Neil Shea sniped one home shorthanded six minutes before the intermission to bring it to 3-1.

After Askew replied rapidly for Maine, Suthers joined the two goal party moments later to ensure Newfoundland led by two, up 4-2 thru two periods.

Zach O'Brien and Todd Skirving added insurance markers for the Growlers in the closing period as Newfoundland held on for a decisive 6-2 victory.

Quick Hits

Five Growlers had multi-point games.

Brandon Tabakin notched his first pro point.

Newfoundland and Maine go again on Sunday evening at 4:30pm.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - K. Suthers

2. NFL - N. Shea

3. MNE - C. Askew

ECHL Stories from March 23, 2024

