Gladiators Dealt Close Loss to Lions at Home

March 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)







DULUTH, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators (20-39-3-1) fell to the Trois-Rivières Lions (26-26-5-3) in a low-scoring affair which saw a final score of 3-1 Friday night, at Gas South Arena, in Duluth, Georgia.

First Star: Zachary Émond (TR) - 29 saves, victory

Second Star: John Parker-Jones (TR) - 1 goal

Third Star: Brendan Hoffmann (ATL) - 1 goal

The Gladiators enjoyed a majority of offensive chances early as they outshot the Lions 8-6 in the first period. Both teams traded breakaway opportunities, each of which were denied by Zachary Émond and Gustavs Davis Grigals, respectively.

Both teams upped the intensity on the attack in the second period, with a goal apiece for each unit.

Nicholas Guay opened up the scoring for the Lions, depositing a one-timer from the slot to put his team in front 1-0. (4:07)

The Gladiators would respond later in the period after Michael Marchesan, who was seemingly stuffed by Émond on a breakaway chance, set up Brendan Hoffman perfectly to backhand home the loose puck and tie the game at one. (13:55)

John Parker-Jones deflated the entire Gas South Arena crowd of 3,921 as he tallied the go-ahead goal off of a deflection to put the Lions in front 2-1. (7:57)

With Atlanta's net empty, the Lions tacked on one more, as Nathan Yaremko secured the empty-net goal to ice the game. (19:04)

Gustavs Davis Grigals ended the night with 22 saves off 23 Lions shots, while Zachary Émond finished with a 30 save effort off 31 Atlanta shots.

