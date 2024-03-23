K-Wings Deliver Cyclones OT Dagger
March 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
CINCINNATI, OH - The Kalamazoo Wings (34-25-3-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, marched forward Saturday with three points from Erik Bradford and Brad Morrison to down the Cincinnati Cyclones (27-30-6-0) at Heritage Bank Center, 3-2 F/OT.
The win gives the K-Wings 71 points and moves the team into sole possession of fourth place in the Central Division standings.
Erik Bradford (28) called game with a tap-in from the right side at the 3:20 mark of overtime. Brad Morrison (31) executed the give-and-go backdoor feed to Bradford perfectly while Michael Joyaux (20) recorded the secondary assist.
Morrison(11) opened the scoring with a tap-in from the right side at the 16:05 mark of the second period. Josh Passolt (21) hit Morrison with a cheeky no-look pass from behind the net while Bradford(47) notched his 400th ECHL point with the secondary assist.
Bradford (27) scored his first of the night with a power-play net front tap-in at the 19:11 mark. Morrison (30) and Joyaux (19) assisted the extra-man marker.
Cincinnati made it 2-1 on the power play at the 4:19 mark of the third and forced overtime with an equalizer 1:42 later.
Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (15-16-2-0) was locked in throughout and made 22 saves on 24 shots against.
The K-Wings finished the game 1-for-4 on the power play and 1-for-2 on the penalty kill. Kalamazoo took the final shot total, 43-24.
Kalamazoo is back in action Sunday at 5:00 p.m. EDT against the Indy Fuel (34-23-5-1) at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
--
The K-Wings return home Friday, March 29 for Pucks 'N Paws Night at Wings Event Center! Ruh Roh! Scooby Doo is back, and it's time to bring the pup back to the rink for Pucks 'N Paws, presented by Blain's Farm & Fleet. The goal horns will be turned off, and the barks will be turned UP. Plus, don't miss the pup race during the first intermission, $3 Friday ($3 beers, sodas & hot dogs), or the 'Scooby Doo Specialty Jersey Auction' post-game.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 23, 2024
- Comeback Falls Short on Saturday at Iowa - Wichita Thunder
- K-Wings Deliver Cyclones OT Dagger - Kalamazoo Wings
- Katic Nets Hat-Trick In Crucial Victory Against Thunder - Norfolk Admirals
- Swamp Rabbits Claw Back for Point in Shootout Defeat - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nailers Cast Spell on Komets, 3-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- Fuel Fall to Toledo on Saturday Night - Indy Fuel
- Novak Scores Back-To-Back Goals, Driving Iowa's 3-2 Victory - Iowa Heartlanders
- Anderson, Messina Star as Walleye Beat Fuel, Claim Playoff Berth - Toledo Walleye
- Worcester Falls 2-1 in Overtime to Reading - Worcester Railers HC
- Thunder Fall to Admirals 4-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Lions Defeat Stingrays 4-1 - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Stingrays Fall to Lions 4-1 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Growlers Maul Mariners 6-2 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Askew Scores Twice as Mariners Fall to Growlers - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - March 23 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Game Day Preview: Doubleheader Hockey Day in Allen - Allen Americans
- Gladiators Dealt Close Loss to Lions at Home - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Notes: March 23 - Utah Grizzlies at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Looks to Rebound Tonight vs. Iowa - Wichita Thunder
- Preview: Royals Offer $10,000 Giveaway on Saturday St. Hat-Tricks Day Showdown with Railers - Reading Royals
- Strong Third Period Leads to Grizzlies' 5-3 Road Victory - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.