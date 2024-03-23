K-Wings Deliver Cyclones OT Dagger

CINCINNATI, OH - The Kalamazoo Wings (34-25-3-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, marched forward Saturday with three points from Erik Bradford and Brad Morrison to down the Cincinnati Cyclones (27-30-6-0) at Heritage Bank Center, 3-2 F/OT.

The win gives the K-Wings 71 points and moves the team into sole possession of fourth place in the Central Division standings.

Erik Bradford (28) called game with a tap-in from the right side at the 3:20 mark of overtime. Brad Morrison (31) executed the give-and-go backdoor feed to Bradford perfectly while Michael Joyaux (20) recorded the secondary assist.

Morrison(11) opened the scoring with a tap-in from the right side at the 16:05 mark of the second period. Josh Passolt (21) hit Morrison with a cheeky no-look pass from behind the net while Bradford(47) notched his 400th ECHL point with the secondary assist.

Bradford (27) scored his first of the night with a power-play net front tap-in at the 19:11 mark. Morrison (30) and Joyaux (19) assisted the extra-man marker.

Cincinnati made it 2-1 on the power play at the 4:19 mark of the third and forced overtime with an equalizer 1:42 later.

Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (15-16-2-0) was locked in throughout and made 22 saves on 24 shots against.

The K-Wings finished the game 1-for-4 on the power play and 1-for-2 on the penalty kill. Kalamazoo took the final shot total, 43-24.

Kalamazoo is back in action Sunday at 5:00 p.m. EDT against the Indy Fuel (34-23-5-1) at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

