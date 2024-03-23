ECHL Transactions - March 23
March 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, March 23, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Cincinnati:
Mike Ferraro, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Andre Ghantous, F returned from loan to Utica
Delete Isaac Poulter, G recalled to Utica by New Jersey
Allen:
Add Easton Brodzinski, F activated from reserve
Delete Filip Forsmark, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Kieran Craig, F added to active roster (traded from Florida)
Add Luke Santerno, F added to active roster (traded from Florida)
Delete Nick Isaacson, F activated from reserve
Delete Rylan Parenteau, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/9)
Delete Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm, D recalled to Cleveland by Columbus
Fort Wayne:
Add Stanislav Demin, D added to active roster (traded from Florida)
Add Chad Veltri, G added as EBUG
Delete Nolan Volcan, F placed on reserve
Delete Mitch Andres, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/16)
Delete Ryan Fanti, G recalled to Bakersfield by Edmonton
Idaho:
Add Romain Rodzinski, D activated from reserve
Delete Demetrios Koumontzis, F placed on reserve
Delete Ben Zloty, D placed on reserve
Delete Jared Moe, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/21)
Indy:
Add Victor Hadfield, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Cam Bakker, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/23)
Iowa:
Add Matt Brassard, D added to active roster (traded from Newfoundland)
Delete Kyle Masters, D placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Lincoln Erne, D added to active roster (traded from Idaho)
Add Olivier Nadeau, F assigned from Rochester by Buffalo
Delete Garret Cockerill, D placed on reserve
Delete Craig Martin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/18)
Delete Sean Leonard, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/23)
Maine:
Add Ryan Mast, D assigned from Providence by Boston
Add Kyle Keyser, G activated from reserve
Delete Nathan Noel, F placed on reserve
Delete Brad Arvanitis, G placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Owen Norton, D activated from reserve
Delete Nolan Dillingham, D placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Connor Fedorek, D activated from reserve
Add Brandon Osmundson, F activated from reserve
Delete Kamerin Nault, F placed on reserve
Delete Dakota Krebs, D placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Garrett Klotz, F activated from reserve
Delete Billy Constantinou, D placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Kenny Johnson, D activated from reserve
Delete Dajon Mingo, D placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add Alex Swetlikoff, F activated from reserve
Delete Patrick Guay, F recalled by Henderson
South Carolina:
Add Spencer Meier, D activated from reserve
Delete Marko Reifenberger, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Strauss Mann, G activated from reserve
Delete Zachary Emond, G placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Austin Albrecht, F added to active roster (traded from Maine)
Delete Austin Albrecht, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Dante Giannuzzi, G activated from reserve
Delete Jarrett Fiske, G placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Mason Klee, D activated from reserve
Delete Joey Cipollone, F placed on reserve
