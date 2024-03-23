ECHL Transactions - March 23

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, March 23, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Cincinnati:

Mike Ferraro, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Andre Ghantous, F returned from loan to Utica

Delete Isaac Poulter, G recalled to Utica by New Jersey

Allen:

Add Easton Brodzinski, F activated from reserve

Delete Filip Forsmark, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Kieran Craig, F added to active roster (traded from Florida)

Add Luke Santerno, F added to active roster (traded from Florida)

Delete Nick Isaacson, F activated from reserve

Delete Rylan Parenteau, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/9)

Delete Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm, D recalled to Cleveland by Columbus

Fort Wayne:

Add Stanislav Demin, D added to active roster (traded from Florida)

Add Chad Veltri, G added as EBUG

Delete Nolan Volcan, F placed on reserve

Delete Mitch Andres, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/16)

Delete Ryan Fanti, G recalled to Bakersfield by Edmonton

Idaho:

Add Romain Rodzinski, D activated from reserve

Delete Demetrios Koumontzis, F placed on reserve

Delete Ben Zloty, D placed on reserve

Delete Jared Moe, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/21)

Indy:

Add Victor Hadfield, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Cam Bakker, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/23)

Iowa:

Add Matt Brassard, D added to active roster (traded from Newfoundland)

Delete Kyle Masters, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Lincoln Erne, D added to active roster (traded from Idaho)

Add Olivier Nadeau, F assigned from Rochester by Buffalo

Delete Garret Cockerill, D placed on reserve

Delete Craig Martin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/18)

Delete Sean Leonard, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/23)

Maine:

Add Ryan Mast, D assigned from Providence by Boston

Add Kyle Keyser, G activated from reserve

Delete Nathan Noel, F placed on reserve

Delete Brad Arvanitis, G placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Owen Norton, D activated from reserve

Delete Nolan Dillingham, D placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Connor Fedorek, D activated from reserve

Add Brandon Osmundson, F activated from reserve

Delete Kamerin Nault, F placed on reserve

Delete Dakota Krebs, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Garrett Klotz, F activated from reserve

Delete Billy Constantinou, D placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Kenny Johnson, D activated from reserve

Delete Dajon Mingo, D placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Alex Swetlikoff, F activated from reserve

Delete Patrick Guay, F recalled by Henderson

South Carolina:

Add Spencer Meier, D activated from reserve

Delete Marko Reifenberger, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Strauss Mann, G activated from reserve

Delete Zachary Emond, G placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Austin Albrecht, F added to active roster (traded from Maine)

Delete Austin Albrecht, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Dante Giannuzzi, G activated from reserve

Delete Jarrett Fiske, G placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Mason Klee, D activated from reserve

Delete Joey Cipollone, F placed on reserve

