Steelheads Route Oilers in Series Finale

March 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

BOISE, Idaho - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, lost 10-1 to the Idaho Steelheads at Idaho Central Arena on Saturday night.

Ty Pelton-Byce put the Steelheads up 1-0 1:15 past the half-way point of the opening frame with a back-door finish. A.J. White followed up less than five minutes later, giving Idaho a 2-0 lead through the first period.

Wade Murphy notched a power-play goal 8:16 into the second to make it a 3-0 Idaho lead. Murphy followed up 2:19 into the second half of the game to make it 4-0 Steelheads. Willie Knierim added a second Idaho power-play goal 1:11 later, setting the score 5-0 in the home team's favor. Alec Butcher scored the lone Oilers' tally 2:21 after Knierim's strike, cutting the score to 5-1. Keaton Mastradanato and White lobbed goals home in the final 2:51 of the period, sending Idaho up 7-1 entering the final frame.

Will Merchant, Jordan Kawaguchi and Nick Canade all found their sixth goals of the season in the third period, sealing a 10-1 Idaho victory.

The Oilers return home on Friday, March 29 at 7:05 p.m. for Dino Night at the BOK Center against the Wichita Thunder.

