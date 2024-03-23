Preview: Royals Offer $10,000 Giveaway on Saturday St. Hat-Tricks Day Showdown with Railers

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue a three-game weekend series against the Railers on Saturday, March 23rd at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

The home game features the St. Hat-Trick's Day game including a GUARANTEED $1,000 Chuck-A-Puck winner & your chance to win $10,000 in the St. Hat-Trick's challenge! To enter and learn more, click HERE.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals post a 25-30-5-2 record after falling to the Railers in the series opener, 7-3. The losses come after the Royals dropped their two-game series to the Mariners on Saturday, March 16, 4-2, and Sunday, March 17, 6-3. Under Interim Head Coach Jason Binkley, the Royals post a 9-10-2-1 record with a point earned in 12 of 22 games.

Tyler Gratton (1g-1a) and Jacques Bouquot (2a) each earned their first professional career points in their professional debuts on Friday. Joe Nardi leads the team in points this season (41) and assists (27). Nardi ties Devon Paliani for third on the team in goals behind Shane Sellar (15) and team-leading goal scorer Ryan Chyzowski (17).

Scouting the Railers:

Worcester snapped a five-game winless streak (0-4-0-1) with Friday's 7-3 win over Reading. The Railers have split their last six road games where they have been outscored 20-13 (outscored by opp. 17-6 entering the series vs Reading).

Forward Blade Jenkins leads the Railers in goals (20) and points (45) this season. The Jackson, Michigan native is third on the team in assists (25) behind Ashton Calder (28) and leading assist tallier Anthony Collin (30). Calder leads the Railers in power play goals with five.

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

Upcoming Games:

St. Hat-Tricks / Teacher Appreciation / Go Green Night - Mar. 23 vs. Worcester

Enjoy St. Patrick's Day the right way with green ice, beer, and the chance at a $10,000 giveaway

St. Patrick's specialty jersey (TBA)

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Undie Sunday / Slapshot's Birthday - Mar. 24 vs. Worcester - Presented by Members 1st Federal Credit Union

Celebrate Slapshot's birthday with the best fuzzball in hockey and all of his mascot guests!

Toss your newly packaged underwear onto the ice after the first Royals goal to donate it to charity

Giveaway: 2023-24 team poster

Youth Hockey Night - Apr. 12 vs. Orlando

Youth Hockey parade

Youth Hockey on-ice demonstration

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

