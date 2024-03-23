Stingrays Fall to Lions 4-1
March 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays dropped a 4-1 decision against the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Saturday night. Garin Bjorklund stopped 22 of 25 shots in the loss.
Jakov Novak opened the scoring for the Lions on the power play. Novak collected a cross-ice feed from Alex Olivier-Voyer and buried his team-leading seventh power-play goal of the season.
Ten minutes later, Novak doubled the Trois-Rivieres lead. He stole the puck from Ivan Lodnia right in front of the Stingrays' net and ripped a wrist shot into the top left corner to make it 2-0 Lions heading into the first intermission. The Stingrays held a 14-12 edge in shots after the opening 20 minutes.
Alex-Olivier Voyer scored the lone goal in the second period. Nicolas Guay rushed the puck into the Stingrays' zone and fired a shot that Bjorklund kicked out. Voyer pounced on the rebound to make it 3-0 Lions. The goal was Voyer's 17th goal of the season.
The Stingrays got on the board 3:43 into the final period thanks to a power play goal by Kevin O'Neil. O'Neil rushed the puck into the zone, executed a give-and-go with Austin Magera, and slipped a backhand past Trois-Rivieres goaltender Strauss Mann to make it 3-1.
That was as close as South Carolina would get. Nicolas Lariviere iced the game with an empty-net goal with 2:33 remaining. The Stingrays return to action tomorrow afternoon for a 3:05 p.m. tilt against the Trois Rivieres Lions. Stingrays legend Andrew Cherniwchan will have his jersey retired, and the ceremony will begin at 2:30 p.m.
Images from this story
|
South Carolina Stingrays face off with the Trois-Rivieres Lions
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 23, 2024
- Thunder Fall to Admirals 4-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Lions Defeat Stingrays 4-1 - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Stingrays Fall to Lions 4-1 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Growlers Maul Mariners 6-2 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Askew Scores Twice as Mariners Fall to Growlers - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - March 23 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Game Day Preview: Doubleheader Hockey Day in Allen - Allen Americans
- Gladiators Dealt Close Loss to Lions at Home - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Notes: March 23 - Utah Grizzlies at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Looks to Rebound Tonight vs. Iowa - Wichita Thunder
- Preview: Royals Offer $10,000 Giveaway on Saturday St. Hat-Tricks Day Showdown with Railers - Reading Royals
- Strong Third Period Leads to Grizzlies' 5-3 Road Victory - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.