Novak Scores Back-To-Back Goals, Driving Iowa's 3-2 Victory

March 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - Pavel Novak scored twice in the third period in the Iowa Heartlanders' 3-2 victory over the Wichita Thunder Saturday at Xtream Arena. Both goals were scored from the left circle in a three-minute span. Hunter Lellig and Brett Budgell each earned an assist on the goals. Peyton Jones extended his win streak to three with 36 saves. The Heartlanders have won back-to-back games for the first time in March.

Novak has scored the game-winning goal in back-to-back games, the first two game winners of his career.

Iowa opened up the scoring 29 seconds into the middle frame. Budgell scored a power-play goal, pirouetting and flipping the puck over the shoulder of Beck Warm from the goal line. Louis Boudon and Kevin McKernan registered the assists.

Michal Stinil scored the tying goal on a breakaway at 3:01 of the closing frame to bring the score even at one.

After the tying goal, Novak went on the defining run of the game, tallying at 10:39 and 14:06 of the third.

At 15:45, Jason Pineo scored on a rebound, lifting the puck above the glove of Jones, making it 3-2 Iowa.

Warm made 17 saves in defeat.

Budgell extended his point streak to four games with one goal and one assist. Novak scored his 10th and 11th goals of the season to record his second multi-goal game.

On Sun., Mar. 24 at 2:05 p.m., Iowa wraps up the weekend against Wichita with Faith and Family Day, a team photo giveaway, and the final postgame skate of the season.

The Heartlanders are back at home Apr. 3 at 6:35 p.m., Apr. 5 at 6:35 p.m. and Apr. 6 at 6:35 p.m. to take on the Toledo Walleye at Xtream Arena.

