Thunder Looks to Rebound Tonight vs. Iowa

Wichita Thunder forward Nick Nardella (left) vs. the Iowa Heartlanders

CORALVILLE, IA - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, continues its four-game road trip tonight at 6:05 p.m. with another meeting against Iowa.

This is the seventh meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Heartlanders. All-time, Wichita is 9-2-1 against Iowa and 4-2-1 on the road against the Heartlanders.

Last night, the Thunder fell to the Heartlanders for the first time in the season-series, losing 2-1 at Xtream Arena. Pavel Novak scored a power play goal late in the third period and Peyton Jones held down the fort for the win.

Iowa remains in seventh place in the Central Division with 56 points. Wichita sits in sixth place in the Mountain Division with 54 points.

Wichita's playoff hopes took a hit last night. All three teams that the Thunder are chasing earned victories. Allen knocked off Kansas City, 6-5. Utah claimed a 5-3 win in Rapid City. Tulsa earned a 4-1 triumph over Idaho. Wichita is seven points back of Utah for the final playoff spot. The Thunder does have two games in hand on Tulsa and one on Utah.

Trevor Gorsuch was terrific last night despite the losing effort against Iowa. He stopped 29 of 31 shots he faced. Gorsuch has seen 30 or more shots in five-straight starts, stopping 177 of 191 shots (.926 save percentage).

Dillon Boucher tallied his seventh goal of the season last night. He redirected a shot from Nolan Kneen to tie the game in the second period. The rookie forward has seven points in March (2g, 5a).

Lleyton Moore added an assist last night, giving him points in three-straight and points in 12 of his last 13 games. He is second among rookies with 17 power play assists and fourth among rookies with 20 power play points.

Kneen recorded an assist last night on his birthday. He has helpers in four of his last six games (5a). The fourth-year defenseman has 14 points (4g, 10a) in 53 games so far this season, which is a new career-high.

THUNDERBOLTS...Jay Dickman is first in power play goals with 15...Jason Pineo is tied for fifth in shorthanded points (4)...Dillon Boucher is tied for third among rookies with six major penalties....Wichita is 10-1-2 against the Central Division...Wichita is 10-7-5 when scoring first...Wichita is 11-3-3-1 when leading after one...Wichita is 16-2-3-1 when leading after two...

IOWA NOTES - Peyton Jones and Brett Budgell were returned from the Iowa Wild...Drew DeRidder has stopped 125 of his last 134 shots faced (.933 save percentage)...Iowa has played past regulation in four of its last 10 games...Iowa is 13-6-0 when leading after one...Iowa is 4-11-3-0 when trailing after one...Iowa is 8-4-3-2 in one-goal games...

