Fuel Fall to Toledo on Saturday Night
March 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS- The Fuel hosted the Toledo Walleye on Saturday night and despite taking a lead in the second period, ultimately fell 5-2 to their division rivals.
1ST PERIOD
The Fuel dominated possession early in the game but it was Toledo that struck first at 6:18 with a goal by Dalton Messina to make it 1-0.
At 9:51, Matus Spodniak took the game's first penalty with a slashing call but the Fuel killed off the penalty.
Andrew Bellant tied the game up at one each with a goal for the Fuel at 12:26 assisted by Santino Centorame.
Vic Hadfield took a cross-checking call at 13:09 to give Toledo another power play opportunity, however the Fuel killed the penalty again.
By the end of the first period, Indy was outshooting the Walleye 10-7 despite them each scoring one goal.
2ND PERIOD
Riley McCourt took an interference call at 4:04 of the second frame giving the Fuel a power play opportunity. At 4:21, Brett Bulmer capitalized on the power play with a goal assisted by Cam Hillis and Ryan Gagnier to make it 2-1 in favor of Indy.
At 5:21, Messina scored his second of the game to tie the game 2-2. Toledo took the 3-2 lead at 13:11 with a goal by Matt Anderson.
Anderson scored again about two minutes later to extend their lead to 4-2.
At 18:23, Messina took a hooking call to give the Fuel a late power play opportunity however they did not score and instead the period ended in a brawl.
Ultimately, Toledo's Sam Craggs took a ten minute misconduct for continuing altercation along with a two minute roughing penalty. Indy's Josh Maniscalco and Toledo's Jacob Graves earned the same two calls each.
All penalties were credited at the 20:00 mark of the second frame and because of the remaining time on the Messina hooking call, the Fuel would start the third frame on a 5-on-3 power play.
3RD PERIOD
At 7:54, Chris Cameron sat for a delay of game penalty giving Toledo a chance on the power play.
After a lengthy delay for fixing the ice, play resumed and the Fuel killed off the penalty.
At 11:28, Cameron sat for cross checking and just as that penalty expired, Toledo's Anderson sat for slashing. About a minute later though, Hillis sat for boarding.
At 15:25, Toledo's Gresock sat for a too many men bench minor, giving the Fuel a power play until Maksimovich sat for slashing at 17:13.
Craggs scored on the power play at 19:04 on the power play to secure the 5-2 win for Toledo.
The Indy Fuel are back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum tomorrow on Sunday, March 24 for Kid's Club Takeover against the Kalamazoo Wings.
