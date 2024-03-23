Fuel Fall to Toledo on Saturday Night

INDIANAPOLIS- The Fuel hosted the Toledo Walleye on Saturday night and despite taking a lead in the second period, ultimately fell 5-2 to their division rivals.

1ST PERIOD

The Fuel dominated possession early in the game but it was Toledo that struck first at 6:18 with a goal by Dalton Messina to make it 1-0.

At 9:51, Matus Spodniak took the game's first penalty with a slashing call but the Fuel killed off the penalty.

Andrew Bellant tied the game up at one each with a goal for the Fuel at 12:26 assisted by Santino Centorame.

Vic Hadfield took a cross-checking call at 13:09 to give Toledo another power play opportunity, however the Fuel killed the penalty again.

By the end of the first period, Indy was outshooting the Walleye 10-7 despite them each scoring one goal.

2ND PERIOD

Riley McCourt took an interference call at 4:04 of the second frame giving the Fuel a power play opportunity. At 4:21, Brett Bulmer capitalized on the power play with a goal assisted by Cam Hillis and Ryan Gagnier to make it 2-1 in favor of Indy.

At 5:21, Messina scored his second of the game to tie the game 2-2. Toledo took the 3-2 lead at 13:11 with a goal by Matt Anderson.

Anderson scored again about two minutes later to extend their lead to 4-2.

At 18:23, Messina took a hooking call to give the Fuel a late power play opportunity however they did not score and instead the period ended in a brawl.

Ultimately, Toledo's Sam Craggs took a ten minute misconduct for continuing altercation along with a two minute roughing penalty. Indy's Josh Maniscalco and Toledo's Jacob Graves earned the same two calls each.

All penalties were credited at the 20:00 mark of the second frame and because of the remaining time on the Messina hooking call, the Fuel would start the third frame on a 5-on-3 power play.

3RD PERIOD

At 7:54, Chris Cameron sat for a delay of game penalty giving Toledo a chance on the power play.

After a lengthy delay for fixing the ice, play resumed and the Fuel killed off the penalty.

At 11:28, Cameron sat for cross checking and just as that penalty expired, Toledo's Anderson sat for slashing. About a minute later though, Hillis sat for boarding.

At 15:25, Toledo's Gresock sat for a too many men bench minor, giving the Fuel a power play until Maksimovich sat for slashing at 17:13.

Craggs scored on the power play at 19:04 on the power play to secure the 5-2 win for Toledo.

The Indy Fuel are back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum tomorrow on Sunday, March 24 for Kid's Club Takeover against the Kalamazoo Wings.

