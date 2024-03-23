ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
March 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday announced that Rapid City's Mark Duarte has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #863, Utah at Rapid City, on March 22.
Duarte is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized slew-foot infraction at 4:24 of the third period.
Duarte will miss Rapid City's game vs. Utah tonight (March 23).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 23, 2024
- ECHL Transactions - March 23 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Game Day Preview: Doubleheader Hockey Day in Allen - Allen Americans
- Gladiators Dealt Close Loss to Lions at Home - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Notes: March 23 - Utah Grizzlies at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Looks to Rebound Tonight vs. Iowa - Wichita Thunder
- Preview: Royals Offer $10,000 Giveaway on Saturday St. Hat-Tricks Day Showdown with Railers - Reading Royals
- Strong Third Period Leads to Grizzlies' 5-3 Road Victory - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.