ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

March 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday announced that Rapid City's Mark Duarte has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #863, Utah at Rapid City, on March 22.

Duarte is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized slew-foot infraction at 4:24 of the third period.

Duarte will miss Rapid City's game vs. Utah tonight (March 23).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

