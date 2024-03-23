Askew Scores Twice as Mariners Fall to Growlers

PORTLAND, ME - Cam Askew netted a pair of goals, but the Maine Mariners fell to the Newfoundland Growlers by a score of 6-2 on Saturday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. The loss snapped the Mariners' six-game point streak. Five Growlers registered multi-point games, led by Keenan Suthers' two goals.

Newfoundland grabbed the instant lead when Brock Caufield cashed a rebound off the end boards just 21 seconds into the game. The Mariners spent the bulk of the opening period on the penalty kill, after four infractions were assessed to them throughout the frame. Despite numerous chances with the man advantage, Newfoundland's lead was just 1-0 after 20 minutes.

Maine's Cam Askew ripped a shot past Dryden McKay just 1:08 into the third period, tying the game at one. The Growlers jumped back in the lead when Keenan Suthers capitalized on a turnover in the slot at 6:16. The Mariners had a two man advantage with a chance to tie the game, but Newfoundland's Neil Shea scored shorthanded at 14:06 to stretch the Growler lead to 3-1. It took less than 30 seconds for Askew to answer back with his second of the game, deflecting home a Zach Malatesta shot to close the gap back to one. Suthers scored again in the final minute of the period, when his shot caromed off Kyle Keyser up in the air and over the goal line. Newfoundland led 4-2 after two.

Zach O'Brien made it a three goal Growlers lead at 4:43, when he finished a pass from Isaac Johnson off the rush. Newfoundland added another late in the frame from Todd Skirving on a 2-on-1, bringing the score to its 6-2 final. Dryden McKay turned aside 30 shots to earn the win, while Keyser made 20 stops in defeat.

