Game Day Preview: Doubleheader Hockey Day in Allen

March 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Chad Costello vs. the Wichita Thunder

(Allen Americans, Credit: Ed Bailey) Chad Costello vs. the Wichita Thunder(Allen Americans, Credit: Ed Bailey)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), host the Kansas City Mavericks TONIGHT, in the final game of a three-game series. The Americans beat the Mavericks last night 6-4. Before the Americans take on KC today, the Allen Americans Alumni will face the North Texas All Stars at 4:30 PM. One ticket admits you to both games.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Allen Americans Alumni vs. North Texas Hockey All Stars, 4:30 PM CDT

Americans hand Mavericks rare road loss: The Americans losers of six of their last seven games had a nice bounce back win on Friday night on home ice. The two teams traded goals over the first two periods with the Americans answering every time Kansas City took the lead. Allen took their first lead in the series with 3:07 left in the second period as James Hardie scored his 12th goal of the season to give Allen a 4-3 lead. The Americans went up 5-3 on Jordan-Ty Fournier's eighth goal of the season. His second goal in the last two games. His goal turned out to be the game winner. Blake Murray and Liam Finlay also scored for the Americans who ended their two-game skid. The final game of the three-game series is tonight.

Americans win first home game in the season series: The Americans won on home ice for the first time all season against Kansas City on Friday (1-6-0). Their overall regular season record against the Mavericks is 4-9-0-1. Tonight is the 15th and final meeting between the two teams this season. With the victory Allen improved to 27-31-2-1.

Hardie makes his Americans debut: James Hardie made his Americans debut on Friday night scoring his 12th goal of the season. It was a power play goal. Hardie was acquired on Tuesday from the Rapid City Rush for future considerations.

Hebert returns: Grant Hebert made his return to the Americans lineup on Friday night after missing the last three games due to injury. Hebert finished the night with one shot on goal in 21 minutes of action. In 35 games this season with the Americans he has 16 points (eight goals and eight assists).

Robidoux set to return: Mikael Robidoux will return from his two-game suspension on Saturday night. The Americans forward leads the team in penalty minutes with 172.

Alumni Game on Saturday: The Americans 15th year alumni game will be Saturday afternoon at 4:30 PM. On the roster for the Americans alumni includes fan favorites Daryl Bootland, Daniel Tetrault, Chad Costello, Jack Combs, Trevor and Tyler Ludwig, Riley Gill, Aaron Gens, Joel Chouinard, Brian McMillin, Mathieu Aubin, David Makowski, Erik Adams, Nolan Descoteaux and David McKee.

Comparing Allen and Kansas City

Allen Americans

Home: 13-17-0-0

Away: 14-14-2-1

Overall: 27-31-2-1

Last 10: 4-6-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (24) Colby McAuley

Assists: (34) Kris Myllari

Points: (55) Colby McAuley

+/-: (+11) Ty Farmer

PIM's: (172) Mikael Robidoux

Kansas City Mavericks:

Home: 20-8-2-1

Away: 25-3-2-1

Overall: 45-11-4-2

Last 10: 6-1-2-1

Kansas City Mavericks Leaders:

Goals: (31) Patrick Curry and Nolan Walker

Assists: (47) Max Andreev

Points: (74) Patrick Curry

+/-: (+29) Marc-Olivier Duquette

PIM's (78) Ryan Devine

