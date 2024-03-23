Nailers Cast Spell on Komets, 3-1

March 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release









Wheeling Nailers battle the Fort Wayne Komets

(Wheeling Nailers) Wheeling Nailers battle the Fort Wayne Komets(Wheeling Nailers)

WHEELING, WV- 4,457 aspiring wizards had lots to cheer about at WesBanco Arena on Saturday night, as the Wheeling Nailers delivered a key victory on home ice against the Fort Wayne Komets. Jordan Martel and William Provost performed some magic against their former team, as both players turned on the red light, while Jaxon Castor defended the castle with 28 saves.

The Nailers netted the lone goal in the first period, and it came during the final minute. Thimo Nickl's punishing hit on fellow defender Connor Corcoran in the Wheeling defensive zone set up the chance for his team to rush in the other direction. Jordan Martel led the charge, as he swerved through the slot on his way toward the goal, where he put the puck on his backhand and lifted in the tally for his 100th professional point.

Wheeling added to its advantage with a great start to the middle frame. Phip Waugh worked his way toward the slot, where a scramble took place for possession of the puck. A friendly bounce ultimately went to William Provost, who swatted a shot into the right side of the cage. Less than five minutes later, a wild play took place. The Nailers swatted at a loose puck, drawing the ire of Fort Wayne goaltender Brett Brochu, who immediately threw down his glove and blocker and began to swing. Jaxon Castor flew down the length of the ice to challenge his opposition, but the officials separated the two potential combatants. Wheeling upped its lead to three at the 14:35 mark. Isaac Belliveau plated a pass to Martel, who whipped in a wrist shot from the left side of the slot for his second of the night. Zack Andrusiak put the Komets on the scoreboard with less than 13 seconds to play, when he zipped a shot inside the right post from the left side of the slot.

Castor stepped up big in the third period to preserve the two-goal lead, as the Nailers were victorious, 3-1.

Jaxon Castor earned the first star of the game, as he gave the home crowd a terrific show with 28 saves on 29 shots. Brett Brochu stopped 30 of the 33 shots he faced in the loss for Fort Wayne.

The Nailers will wrap up their homestand on Sunday afternoon with a 4:10 clash against the Cincinnati Cyclones. It will be a Screen Time Sunday, so one lucky fan will win a free TV, courtesy of Walmart. There will also be a post game skate for fans with even-numbered players, and $2 sundaes will be available for kids at Flurry's. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

-Nailers-

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.