Lions Defeat Stingrays 4-1

March 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Lions' 61 st game of the regular season was in North Charleston, South Carolina on Saturday night with Trois-Rivières facing off against the Stingrays. The game marked two milestones: Anthony

Beauregard was playing in his 250 th career ECHL game and Nicolas Guay was suiting up for his 100th game in the ECHL. Getting the start in goal for Trois-Rivières was Strauss Mann while Garin Bjorklund was picked to start in net for the Stingrays.

The Lions enjoyed a two-goal lead after 20 minutes of play with forward Jakov Novak accounting for both goals, one being a power play tally. Trois-Rivières' netminder Mann successfully handled all 14 shots directed his way.

The second period produced fewer offensive fireworks than did the first, with both teams each managing only nine shots on goal. The Lions' Alex-Olivier Voyer pounced on a rebound off a Guay shot and he made no mistake, increasing Trois-Rivières' lead to 3-0. Mann remained perfect after two periods and the teams headed to their respective dressing rooms with the Lions holding a 3-0 lead.

Kevin O'Neil was finally able to solve Mann in the third period, scoring while the Stingrays were on a power play. From that point onward Mann held the fort and Nicolas Larivière potted an empty net goal at 17:27 to give the Lions a 4-1 victory.

