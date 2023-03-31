Thunder Fall in OT to Railers, 5-4

March 31, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







WORCESTER - The Worcester Railers scored a power-play goal in overtime to defeat the Adirondack Thunder on Friday night, 5-4, at DCU Center.

Worcester took the lead just 6:41 into the game as Jacob Hayhurst got a bounce in front of the net and the puck rolled over the goal line for a 1-0 advantage.

The Thunder answered back with three goals in a row to take a 3-1 lead. Shawn Weller, Ryan Smith, and Colin Long scored in a span of 2:26 for the two-goal advantage.

Anthony Repaci came back and scored twice for Worcester, including a power-play goal, and the game was tied 3-3 at 16:22 of the opening frame.

With the game tied at three, Worcester's Andrei Bakanov ran over goaltender Vinnie Purpura and Mike Robinson had to come into the game for Adirondack.

Late in the first, Shane Harper fired in a power-play goal to give Adirondack a 4-3 lead. Ryan Orgel collected the lone assist on Harper's 22nd of the year and the Thunder took a 4-3 lead into the first intermission.

Reece Newkirk tied the game in the third period at 10:17 as he beat Mike Robinson for his 18th of the year. Anthony Callin and Myles McGurty were given the assists and the game went to overtime tied 4-4.

After Worcester was awarded a power play late in regulation, Anthony Repaci scored in overtime on the man advantage for the 5-4 win. Mike Robinson stopped 30 of 32 shots in the loss.

