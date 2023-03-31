Thunder Fall in OT to Railers, 5-4
March 31, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
WORCESTER - The Worcester Railers scored a power-play goal in overtime to defeat the Adirondack Thunder on Friday night, 5-4, at DCU Center.
Worcester took the lead just 6:41 into the game as Jacob Hayhurst got a bounce in front of the net and the puck rolled over the goal line for a 1-0 advantage.
The Thunder answered back with three goals in a row to take a 3-1 lead. Shawn Weller, Ryan Smith, and Colin Long scored in a span of 2:26 for the two-goal advantage.
Anthony Repaci came back and scored twice for Worcester, including a power-play goal, and the game was tied 3-3 at 16:22 of the opening frame.
With the game tied at three, Worcester's Andrei Bakanov ran over goaltender Vinnie Purpura and Mike Robinson had to come into the game for Adirondack.
Late in the first, Shane Harper fired in a power-play goal to give Adirondack a 4-3 lead. Ryan Orgel collected the lone assist on Harper's 22nd of the year and the Thunder took a 4-3 lead into the first intermission.
Reece Newkirk tied the game in the third period at 10:17 as he beat Mike Robinson for his 18th of the year. Anthony Callin and Myles McGurty were given the assists and the game went to overtime tied 4-4.
After Worcester was awarded a power play late in regulation, Anthony Repaci scored in overtime on the man advantage for the 5-4 win. Mike Robinson stopped 30 of 32 shots in the loss.
The Thunder are on the road tomorrow again in Worcester before returning to Cool Insuring Arena on Friday, April 7 against the Maine Mariners at 7 p.m. Fans can enjoy $3 Labatt Blue through the end of the first period. Get your tickets by visiting the Thunder front office or by calling 518-480-3355.
For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 31, 2023
- Rush Settle for a Point in OT Loss to Allen, 4-3 - Rapid City Rush
- Fuel Defeat Nailers on Friday Night - Indy Fuel
- Steelheads' Home Win Streak Ends at 16 Games in 3-2 Loss vs. Kansas City - Idaho Steelheads
- Repaci Hat Trick Powers Railers to Overtime Victory - Worcester Railers HC
- LeBlanc Delivers and Johnson Is Sensational in OT Win Over Bunnies - Florida Everblades
- Stingrays Tie Franchise Record with 11 Goals in Shutout Rout of Cincinnati - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rabbits Salvage a Point Against Defending Champs - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Mariners Win First Ever Meeting in Overtime - Tulsa Oilers
- 'Clones Stung by South Carolina, Point Streak Ends at 21 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- K-Wings Thrill Behind Captain, Beat Komets at Home - Kalamazoo Wings
- Mariners Top Tulsa in Overtime Thriller - Maine Mariners
- Jones Shines with 31 Straight Saves and Heartlanders Ripple Walleye, 3-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Thunder Fall in OT to Railers, 5-4 - Adirondack Thunder
- Two Walleye Make Pro Debuts in Home Loss to Iowa - Toledo Walleye
- Hot Start Puts Fuel on Top, 3-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- Growlers Blanked 4-0 by Admirals - Newfoundland Growlers
- Growlers Sink Admirals 6-3 - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - March 31 - ECHL
- Stingrays Sign Forward Baker Shore - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Sign Rookies Bushy & Spellacy from Huskies - Kalamazoo Wings
- Grizzlies Gameday: Big Friday Night Battle at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Reminder: Fan Instructions for 2023 Guns N' Hoses Charity Game - Orlando Solar Bears
- The First of Three in Reading - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Icemen & Mayor Curry Announce Details of Annual Guns 'N Hoses Charity Hockey Game - Jacksonville Icemen
- Mayor Curry & Icemen Announce Details of Guns N' Hoses Charity Game - Jacksonville Icemen
- Wichita Looks to Even Series Tonight in Utah - Wichita Thunder
- Royals Open Three-Game Weekend Series with Lions on Mental Health & Recovery Night - Reading Royals
- Americans Win Game 1 in Rapid City 4-1 - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.