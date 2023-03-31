The First of Three in Reading
March 31, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Following Wednesday night's thrilling 5-4 overtime victory against the Railers in Worcester, Massachusetts, the Lions have now made the 516 kilometre trek to Reading, Pennsylvania where they'll begin a three-games-in-three days series against the Royals starting tonight at Santander Arena.
This will be Trois-Rivières' second stop in an eight-game road swing that sees the team also playing in Newfoundland and Maine within the next week and a half.
Reading currently sits in second place in the North Division with 79 points, while the Lions are in sixth with 53 points. Both teams have played 64 games.
Players to watch
The Lions' Ryan Francis was named the first star in Wednesday night's game after scoring the overtime winner. He has 20-24-44 totals in 53 games this season.
Reading's Mason Millman was the third star in his team's Wednesday night OT loss to the Adirondack Thunder. The defenceman has 7-36-43 totals this year in 59 games.
