Jones Shines with 31 Straight Saves and Heartlanders Ripple Walleye, 3-1
March 31, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Toledo, OH - The Iowa Heartlanders scored the last three goals of the game and Hunter Jones made 32 saves to freeze the Toledo Walleye, 3-1, Friday at Huntington Center. After the Walleye scored on their second shot, Jones made 31 straight saves, including 18 in the second period, to earn his tenth win of the season.
Tommy Parrottino, Marek Korenčik and Jake Durflinger scored for Iowa.
Iowa scored twice in a 59-second span early in the middle period to take a 2-1 lead into the third. Parrottino scored his 20th of the season at 1:17 of the second, unassisted. On the goal, he used his speed to get behind the defense, deftly protected the puck from a defender by using his back, then lofted it from the left slot over the left shoulder of the goaltender.
On the next shift, Korenčik scored his first professional goal. Louis Boudon earned his first pro assist by whacking the puck to Korenčik at the top of the right slot. He laid the shot low and by Jan Bednar (loss, 34 saves) for his first tally. Yuki Miura registered the secondary helper.
Durflinger scored with 9:27 to go on a snapper from the top of the right wing circle. His goal came moments after he exited the penalty box after getting a roughing call. Chris Lipe (first pro point) and Jesse Jacques assisted.
Iowa plays their next four games on the road, continuing the trip at Kalamazoo Saturday at 6:00 p.m. and Fort Wayne Sunday at 4:00 p.m.
View the team's full promotional schedule at iowaheartlanders.com/promotions.
The Heartlanders final three home games of the season take place Wednesday, Apr. 12, Friday, Apr. 14 and Saturday, Apr. 15 vs. the rival Wheeling Nailers. On Apr. 12 at 7:05 p.m., it's a Wednesday night matchup presented by Mercy Iowa City. On Apr. 14-15, it's fan appreciation weekend, with puck drops both nights at 7:05 p.m. The game on Apr. 14 is presented by United Iowa Financial. On Apr. 15, we're extending stick tapes to our fans with a jam-packed final home game of the regular season, including a game-worn jersey auction, player card giveaway presented by Iowa City Area Sports Commission and a fanbango giveaway presented by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic.
Single-game tickets, group ticket options, partial plans and season ticket memberships are available for Heartlanders home games at Xtream Arena. Call 319-569-PUCK or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets for more information. Tickets are available for all Heartlanders home games by visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets. Find the full promotional schedule at iowaheartlanders.com/promotions.
